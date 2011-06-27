Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Car I've Ever Owned
As others have opined as well, this is the best car I have ever owned as well. At over 203,000 miles, it still runs better than some other SUVs I've owned have at 50,000. Have had no mechanical issues, and have only performed routine maintenance. The Edmunds reviewer who placed the lack of a third row seat as a con is a fool. An SUV isn't a mini-van/people mover first. It is a utility vehicle first, and cargo capacity is a higher priority than carrying over 5 people! With the rear seats folded down, which they do completely, there is a ton of storage capacity in the 4Runner. Not sure what compact SUV he was comparing to, but I've never seen one that has half as much capacity.
BEST OF THE BEST
I've been a mechanic for almost a decade and my opinion of the 4th Generation 4runner is ..IF YOU HAVE ONE, KEEP IT. These things are incredibly well built. Toyota is know as the all-around most reliable brand amongst cars worldwide but little did I know that buying a used 4runner with 230,000 miles would of taught me a lesson in how a true SUV should be. It's rock solid body-on-frame design is top notch. I also average an awesome 19 mpg/city which is really good for a heavy SUV. It's got all the power you want and delivers a great package of both handling, style, and comfort. I'm currently at 367,000 miles worry-free.
Blown away by a used car
I was a long time BMW owner. I've had at least 4 over the past two decades, but I really liked my friend's 4Runner. I couldn't afford a new one, so I looked for a used one. Not an easy task. There are just not that many for sale. I can see why. ...My 03 V8 4runner is faster than my BMW. It's still very sharp inside and out. The extra utility was such a bonus. 4 guys and our golf clubs..? No problem. It's a whole different dynamic. I love it. Even with a lot more miles than I was originally comfortable with purchasing, after taking to my mechanic. I have total confidence in it. It's just a quality SUV. I recommend one to anybody. Paddleboard next? why not
By far, this is the best SUV ever built.
About to turn 170,000 miles and still going strong. The only issue we've had is with the catalytic converter but otherwise, it's been solid and reliable. It has started every time we turn the key. Everything in it still works as it should. It's hard to believe this is a 13+ year old car.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Solid
166,000 miles and nothing has EVER gone wrong with the engine. All I have ever done is change the oil every 4,000 miles. Great car if it fits your needs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 4Runner
Related Used 2003 Toyota 4Runner SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner