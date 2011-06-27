  1. Home
Used 2008 Tesla Roadster Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Roadster
Rewarding the early adopters

Steve, 05/09/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I ordered this car two years before delivery. There were plenty of snafus, but the final result is stunning. Incredible acceleration. Not much impulse to go excessively fast if you can make a 911-owning passenger white-knuckled going from 0 to 45. It's so effortless. Learned to drive without much braking - regenerative throttle behavior makes rotor wear obsolete. Driving: very low stance, and doesn't like rough roads. Ownership: the company works hard to make its owners happy, but living far from a company-owned store is tough. Early bugs and glitches were immediately fixed, even if Tesla had to fly a technician out to the car.

