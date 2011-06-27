2021 Tesla Model Y Consumer Reviews

JRS , 02/02/2021 Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

Don't get me wrong--I loved my 2018 Tesla 3 with dual motors and long range. It was a joy to drive. Unlimited torque, hugged the road and quietly ate up the miles. That said, I had hesitation buying a sedan. I live in the country with dirt roads, harsh winters and a big dog. Had there been a cross over Tesla in 2018 I might have bought it. Now the model Y comes along. I test drove a friends and loved it and traded in my 2018 Model 3 for a 2021 long range dual motor Model Y. This is the Tesla I always wanted. Taller and higher seating position. Tight road hugging driving perhaps a tad less than the Model 3. Quiet, excellent road handling with the feel of a luxury car but oh so quiet. Terrific torque and acceleration almost as good as the Model 3. Outstanding rear cargo room big enough for the dog and a lot of other stuff. In summary I love it. As an added bonus it is much easier to get in and out of which is a much more pleasing experience for your passengers.