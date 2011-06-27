2019 Tesla Model X Consumer Reviews
Once you drive electric, hard to go back
The review is based on almost 1000 miles on this SUV. Without Tesla world would not have known how good an electric car technology can be. Instant acceleration that would leave a Ferrari in shock, smooth quiet ride, outstanding autopilot, unbreakable motor and elimination of annoying car salesmen are some of the finest features of owning a Tesla. Car never feels old due to continuous over-the-air updates for software- just like iPhone. Range is impressive but suitable if your daily drive is less than 200 miles. Anything more and you would need some charging time. Interior is spartan, full of useful technology unlike many gadgety German cars. Rear doors are strange but kids love it. Supercharger network was fun to use and not busy at Barstow. 150 miles in 30 minutes, we got free overnight charge at hotel as well. After being introduced to this new world of driving experience, no Audi, BMW or MB will feel that good again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Model X
Related 2019 Tesla Model X info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator