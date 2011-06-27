2021 Tesla Model 3 Consumer Reviews
2021 model 3 performance
Tesla is horrible at putting these cars panels together! My car was delivered and has a power trunk. When I got home I went to open the trunk. As it opened, it would immediately slam shut. After inspecting it, I saw that the trunk lid was not installed properly and there were paint shavings on my car. It had been scraping against the panel next to it and took the paint off both edges. There is zero customer support on this. I took it to a service shop and they fixed the trunk, but only applied a little touch up paint which came off on my first car wash. There is no one to call and no resources to get help or any kind of customer loyalty department. Now I am stuck with a car that was delivered imperfect for $72,000
- Performance
- Comfort
