Used 2006 Suzuki XL-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

XL-7 5-Passenger Chuck , 08/17/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I have had my 2006 XL-7 for a month now, it is one solid SUV. I took a trip to Key West with a family of four and was very comfortable. I was pleasantly surprized at how quiet it rides. The interior with the woodgrain makes it look more expensive than what it is. I bought the 5-passengers model because I liked and wanted all the storage space. It's amazing how much it will hold. I have had numerous compliments on how nice it looks. I'm lovin' mine. Report Abuse

First SUV xl7 , 10/27/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I recently purchased my Suzuki XL-7 to pull my boat and move large items. I never owned an SUV before and was reluctant at first. However, after doing my research, I found the XL-7 to be the best buy on the market. It feels big yet is very responsive and easy to park in the city. It pulled my boat with plenty of power to spare. I love the fit and finish and it compared well to my Honda when it comes to quality and workmanship. I love the XL-7, it surpassed my expectations hands down. Report Abuse

Quite good SUV frank fiore , 03/06/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Vehicle mostly used for short trips averaging under 10 miles (averaging 20 mpg) but around 26 mpg on the long range 65 mph or faster trips. The car has excellent fit and finish, nice interior, decent sound system (car is intermediate (not premium) trim package but cloth seats are fairly comfortable. We have had no (none, nada!) maintenance problems. Car was a rental for the first year of its life so we have been pleasantly surprised at its reliability since we bought it at 30000 miles. Excellent paint job, rubber door trim and doors close with a nice solid thump! V-6 engine very quiet once warmed up. Report Abuse

Give it a chance! XL7 may work for you. unsolctedadviz , 04/11/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful We got a great deal on '06 XL7 in 2010 with 37K miles as a '00 200K Honda Odyssey replacement. Wanted another, but Toyotas/Hondas too pricey even with 100K. The XL7 sounds and drives like a truck--worse than a car or minivan. Poor acceleration and gas mileage, averaging a paltry 17 city, 20 hwy. But so far, it has been bulletproof in terms of reliability at 72K miles. No problems whatsoever. With kids 11, 8, 7, we can still shoehorn 1-2 of them in the fold-down 3rd row. Long trips we flip down 1 side of 3rd row and take plenty of luggage. Vehicle is horrible in snow. 2-whl drive was a big mistake. Needs quality snow tires in winter. Buy a 4x4. Missing minivan, but XL7 is next best.. Report Abuse