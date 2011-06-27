Used 2001 Suzuki XL-7 Consumer Reviews

Suzuki XL-7 4X4 still running pcabral , 07/04/2014 Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Aside from the breaks, exhaust, tires, tie rods,balljoints and wear and tear items this rig has pulled a 3000 lbs. boat w/trailer and transported our family around for 254000 with original transmission and rear end. The engine was replaced due to a mishap with the "fast oil change place"not tightening down the oil plug, so My replacement engine has 50,000 less than the body and purrs like a cat.Self-adjusting timimg chain and all. Love this beast, and 22 mpg with 4x4 capable is an awesome value for reliable and capable travel. Keep an eye on the rust especially the frame and treat it early due to salt and sodium chloride on the roads . This rig is a one owner (16 years) and I don't look forward to getting rid of it. Tough to beat and grossly underrated. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You can't find any other car for this price and performance during 2001. srk2040 , 02/20/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Had the car from dealer's lot brand new. Few facts about this car: 1) the engine bay has a flex bar across it 2) the frame is liquid filled to reduce vibration 3) came with direct electronic ignition as opposed to plugs and wires. 4) has third row of seat. 5) OEM tires are exact same as Lexus RX300, Dueler HT. The front brake wears out lot quicker than what I'm used to. Amazingly, the rear drum brake has never been changed and it always passes the inspection. It's on 170,000 mile now. Comes with lot of upgrade if you really into it. I installed rear catch net, rear door net storage, window rain deflector. Overall, you can not find any other car like this even today 2013 that is true 4x4

Shotty Air Conditioner Over and Over Disappointed , 07/30/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my car, except that each year the air conditioner goes out. This year I am told the cost is $1,000+ just for the part condenser or compressor?? And it had to have a dual air conditioner. :-( The car is probably not even worth that much. Too bad that the dealer were so bad on fixing this one problem. Other than that, the car has been perfect. Love the fact that the gasoline door is on the passenger side. It's fully loaded and got what I paid for . .no repairs other than regular maintenance-not bad for an 8yr old car. Body and interior in perfect condition still.

Handles like my sports car! Jim , 07/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this based on test drive and 3rd seat. First experience with 4WD. Had the over-size wheel/tire (option?). This XL-7 has been awesome. Dealer repairs VERY expensive. Driver seat back torn out due to years of toddler abuse (LoL). Car still drives like new. Fast steering - handles very similar to my Miata in fact - may give some used to the GM slush boxes some fun in the wind at highway speeds. Only problem was aluminum chips in early production A/C compressors caused a lot of failures in 01 02 XL-7s; and replacement / system flush averaged between $2000 and $2500 at the dealers.