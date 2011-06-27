  1. Home
Used 2001 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews

To the Swift!

collegeguy, 10/25/2010
Bought this for college @ 60k it's at 110k now over the course of 1.5 years. I love things and hate things about it. Manual everything is my style and cassette player is great for cheap mp3/i pod playing. Has no ponies but once up to speed is fine, however the automatic gets terrible mpg (25 highway ~33-35 town) at higher speeds. Snow tires/cruise control/remote starter/new speakers are all great upgrades. All replacement parts are cheap for these puppies. Be prepared for the "Suzuki Squeal" i.e. the fan belt squeals loudly since the design has no tensioner. I'm currently trying to ghetto rig a fix for this. I'm also having AC problems but just use recharging kits from Wal-Mart to fix

2001 suzuki swift

Chris, 06/03/2005
I have had problems with the A/C ever since I bought it, maybe its because the tiny engine cant run an A/C very well, but when the temperature outside gets over 100 degrees it barely works. Other than that the car is flawless. I previously owned a 94 swift and after 155,000 miles I never had a single problem. These cars will run forever.

Beat the crap out of this thing

justapacking, 05/22/2008
Bought it used to go to Alaska in .First thing I did was remove all but drivers front seat. I have two 4x4's but have gone most everywhere I wanted to in this thing. I can tell you there have been some realy large bugeyed heavy duty four wheelers. Gas mileage hard to beat (40+ if you keep it under 65 with no air).

Great little car

Dan, 04/10/2009
These little cars are great. We bought this for an in town beater and have become fond of the little car. I average 40 mpg with an automatic. The car is peppy and tight. It will fit almost anywhere. Mine has 130K miles on it and runs like a new one. No, it's not a cruiser but when you think logically... a $15K hybrid barely gets 30 MPG. You can find these little cars for 1,500 to 2,500. They are excellent and cheap little cars. Don't let the low book value fool you.. you can't buy these cheap. They are good cars and people know it. If you want cheap and fun with little operating costs... this is the car. Very practical and well built.

Great Town Car

Mario Branciforte, 04/25/2002
Great little car for short trips around town. Can haul four people, or two people and a week's worth of groceries. Would be a great starter car for a new driver, inexpensive to buy/operate.

