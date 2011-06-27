Used 1991 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

Almost perfect avroarrow , 04/23/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Ahh, my old '91 Swift GT. Easily the most fun car I have ever owned. It was more of a 4-wheel toy than a car. It was quick off of the line, looked great and had awesome mileage for its time. I had the wheels upgraded to 15" alloys with 4 Hercules G3000V P195/50VR-15's. It stuck like peanut butter to the roof of your mouth. I also loved the fact that after 1989, automatic was not available for this car because auto would have ruined the experience. It was like driving a rally car on the highway because it reacted so quick to control input (probably because it had manual steering). The 4-wheel disc brakes made it stop on a dime. My only complaint was that it didn't have A/C standard. Report Abuse

Jordo's Review Jordo , 11/01/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The Humble suzuki swift is a great little runabout. Its Very economical to run. Its also quite fun to drive. It Handles extreemly well compared to other Hatches. Some don't like the cheapish interior but i give it a 9 out of 10 overall as a great 1st car for the young buyer. Report Abuse

A big small car! Dan Bedard , 10/30/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A very good vehicle. Pas de problemes depuis l'achat. No troubles since buying (one year) even with 160 000 miles on the counter. 204 000 kilomètres au compteur. Noise from the alternator belt-bruit provenant de la courroie d'alternateur. Report Abuse