Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222323
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/23 mpg22/25 mpg22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/333.5 mi.244.2/277.5 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.11.1 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG222323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity46 cu.ft.nono
Length158.7 in.142.5 in.142.5 in.
Curb weight2650 lbs.2305 lbs.2110 lbs.
Gross weight3530 lbs.3197 lbs.3087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.32.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.6 in.
Height66.5 in.65.6 in.64.8 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.86.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.6 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
