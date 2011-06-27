Used 1991 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/23 mpg
|22/25 mpg
|22/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/333.5 mi.
|244.2/277.5 mi.
|244.2/266.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|11.1 gal.
|11.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|80 hp @ 5400 rpm
|80 hp @ 5400 rpm
|80 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|46 cu.ft.
|no
|no
|Length
|158.7 in.
|142.5 in.
|142.5 in.
|Curb weight
|2650 lbs.
|2305 lbs.
|2110 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3530 lbs.
|3197 lbs.
|3087 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.2 cu.ft.
|32.9 cu.ft.
|32.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|7.9 in.
|7.6 in.
|Height
|66.5 in.
|65.6 in.
|64.8 in.
|Wheel base
|97.6 in.
|86.6 in.
|86.6 in.
|Width
|64.6 in.
|64.2 in.
|64.2 in.
