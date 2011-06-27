  1. Home
Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai SUV Consumer Reviews

4.4
5 reviews
Coolest little 4X4

John Curylo, 03/21/2008
I got my Samurai for an even trade of a 96 Taurus. The Taurus was more powerful, plush and comfortable. But I definitely made the right decision. My Samurai has personality, easy to work on and definitely fits me personally. I love the look, style of this vehicle, I just love driving this vehicle.

1986 Samurai

Janie and Don, 06/18/2010
The car just makes me smile! Our car is a 1986 Suzuki Samurai with fiberglass hard top and beautiful big windows only one previous owner and he took excellent care of it. Had 93,000 miles on it when purchased in September and we have put a little over 500 on it. Fun car just to have an enjoy!

What a Great SUV

Stan Mckay, 04/09/2007
This mini SUV is great, Goes anywhere on road and especially off-road. Easy to park.

The 4X4 lovers dream

jonboy124, 07/26/2002
it ia a great 4x4 it can tackle all of the rocks that i climbed and it is lightweight and small so it can do a lot more that an excursion or suburban

Junk

JustinKN, 05/05/2004
Mine was bought by a naive young Marine (myself) for $500, thinking that I was getting a great deal. I had owned a 94 Tracker before that (same as Suzuki Sidekick) and it was a great vehicle. The Samurai I had was not. It ran rough (turned out to be running on three cylinders), had no power (see prior comment), barely fit me inside (I'm 6 foot tall, but I had plenty of space in the Tracker which is only slightly larger), leaked oil from everywhere, clutch was out of alignment, and would not engage 4-wheel drive. The one good thing I can say for ti was I got my full $500 back in trade when I bought my 96 Jeep Cherokee.

