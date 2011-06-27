Used 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

an over looked suv zukiowner , 10/28/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful i've owned this grand vitare since march, it now has 14,000 miles on it. i average 23mpg course i'm not a hot rodder either. its been back to dealer only to have its oil changed. i love it. smooth , quiet, fast. up in colorado at altirude, i got 29mpg, super..!!!! Report Abuse

purchaed new in feb. '12 boss1mb , 04/01/2012 50 of 64 people found this review helpful not much wrong with this compact suv, much less than others larger ones in price, geared a little low for 1st, handlling good great turning radius for tight spots, if you haven't owned a small suv before give careful consideration, it's not gonna handle like a sports car at highway speeds. Great for around town and trips, could have used another 2" length in the cargo area. Great body style, lots of safety features, a good value for the price.