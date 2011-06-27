  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Grand Vitara
5(63%)4(31%)3(0%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.4
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Vitaras for sale
List Price
$7,995
Used Grand Vitara for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid choice for low price

shermsgirl, 10/18/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car is beyond our expectations. It handles light and easy, great mileage (27 MPG w/ 5,000 miles to date), solid build. Love the GPS with bluetooth. We also find the unlocking feature without the key very convenient. Our Honda CR-V was a big disappointment compared to this car.

Report Abuse

56,000 miles

A. Miller, 03/26/2018
4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought new for $15k in 2011 (last one on the lot) so it was a steal. The former Suzuki dealership lost the GPS and owners manual but I use my iphone for GPS and Googled the manual. Almost 8 years of ownership and it just turned 56,000 miles with no problems. I live in the Phoenix, Arizona, area where it’s fairly flat and 25 MPG is normal. Being the base model, it has a 5 speed manual and rearwheel drive and that does the job. I never towed anything and it doesn’t have roof rails so I don’t know how it would be for hauling. The front seats are not very comfortable after an hour of sitting although I did add sheepskin seat covers. Two sets of tires so far — the original Yokohama’s wore out quickly. I take it to a former Suzuki dealer 32 miles away for minor recalls and checkups. NO problems; it’s reliable — never let me down. Still looks good. Paint hasn’t oxidized. I use synthetic oil and drive about 10,000 between changes. The side-opening rear gate is perfect for me. Good cargo room. Road and tire noise isn’t too bad. Our other car is a Cadillac CT6 AWD so I’m familiar with comfort and quiet. It’s a good car; probably not much resale value anymore but it just keeps running.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good so far

MLZ, 11/02/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My wife and I bought this vehicle with 27,000 km we have only been driving it for a short amount of time and have loved it so far. It drives well, its comfortable and versatile.

Report Abuse

Excellent SUV

Rene, 10/29/2010
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love this vehicle for it's value and overall performance.It feels rock solid on the road with no squeaks or rattles and the handling is superb. It is exceptionally comfortable in long trips and the overall mileage is pretty good. I have test driven other popular brands before buying and the Grand Vitara is a clear winner by a wide margin.

Report Abuse

A Spectacular Build Quality and Comfort

john bertini, 07/12/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Purchased the v6 2wd version limited all loaded except the 4wd, i must say it is a great build!, quiet and smooth ride on the highway, in town around 21 mpg highway about 26, the transmission is smooth shifting at any pedal response! loaded with features the price for this vehicle far surpasses the others in the SUV market bar far! Keep up the good quality build Suzuki it will catch on!.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Vitaras for sale

Related Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles