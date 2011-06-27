Used 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Consumer Reviews

A. Miller , 03/26/2018 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M)

Bought new for $15k in 2011 (last one on the lot) so it was a steal. The former Suzuki dealership lost the GPS and owners manual but I use my iphone for GPS and Googled the manual. Almost 8 years of ownership and it just turned 56,000 miles with no problems. I live in the Phoenix, Arizona, area where it’s fairly flat and 25 MPG is normal. Being the base model, it has a 5 speed manual and rearwheel drive and that does the job. I never towed anything and it doesn’t have roof rails so I don’t know how it would be for hauling. The front seats are not very comfortable after an hour of sitting although I did add sheepskin seat covers. Two sets of tires so far — the original Yokohama’s wore out quickly. I take it to a former Suzuki dealer 32 miles away for minor recalls and checkups. NO problems; it’s reliable — never let me down. Still looks good. Paint hasn’t oxidized. I use synthetic oil and drive about 10,000 between changes. The side-opening rear gate is perfect for me. Good cargo room. Road and tire noise isn’t too bad. Our other car is a Cadillac CT6 AWD so I’m familiar with comfort and quiet. It’s a good car; probably not much resale value anymore but it just keeps running.