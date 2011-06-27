  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Esteem
5(57%)4(29%)3(0%)2(14%)1(0%)
4.3
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Esteems for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,409 - $3,188
Used Esteem for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Most Dependable Car Ever

trnscndr, 12/18/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles

Report Abuse

Great car for the price

sj, 10/16/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.

Report Abuse

Super Reliable

towncourier, 09/18/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.

Report Abuse

Wonderful Wagon

L.Mendez, 07/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great car, so far so good.

Report Abuse

need more thinking

skp, 10/26/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

after using this car for one year i don't like the brake because it makes a thump when you push hard on it. tires and suspension are hard going over bumps. the engine is so noisy when trying to push the car. the interior is not well thought of. it has a spot for a digital clock in the dash but nothing is there just a whole.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Esteems for sale

Related Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles