Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews
Most Dependable Car Ever
I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles
Great car for the price
Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.
Super Reliable
I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.
Wonderful Wagon
Great car, so far so good.
need more thinking
after using this car for one year i don't like the brake because it makes a thump when you push hard on it. tires and suspension are hard going over bumps. the engine is so noisy when trying to push the car. the interior is not well thought of. it has a spot for a digital clock in the dash but nothing is there just a whole.
Sponsored cars related to the Esteem
Related Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner