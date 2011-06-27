Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Wagon Consumer Reviews

Most Dependable Car Ever trnscndr , 12/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles Report Abuse

Great car for the price sj , 10/16/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons. Report Abuse

Super Reliable towncourier , 09/18/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain. Report Abuse

Wonderful Wagon L.Mendez , 07/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car, so far so good. Report Abuse