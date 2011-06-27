Used 1996 Suzuki Esteem Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque94 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower98 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room51.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Measurements
Length165.2 in.
Curb weight2183 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Baltic Blue
  • Polar White
  • Oxford Gray
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Silver Pearl
  • Alpine Green
  • Polar White
  • Alpine Green
  • Baltic Blue
  • Oxford Gray
  • Crimson Metallic
  • Silver Pearl
