Used 2005 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Extremely Dangerous on Highways
The 2005 Suzuki Aerio is a danger on the highways because the front axles may suddenly break without warning!! In July 2011 while in a parking lot about to make a left turn from a stopped position, the left front axle broke. The dealer's shop replaced Control Arm only. Two weeks later, went someplace else & had wheels aligned because car vibrating badly. Found CV joint damaged & boot ripped. CV joint replaced Sept. 2012. Oct. 2012, while stopped at a corner about to make a right turn, the right front axle broke. Called Suzuki in Calif. but they aren't interested in the danger. Owners should stay off of highways and have front end carefully checked at once under strong light.
Excellent AWD economy car
I have owned my Aerio LX AWD for about 8 months. It gets great gas mileage, I average about 29 mpg in combined city and highway driving. The climate control works perfectly. The six disc in-dash Clarion CD changer and seven speaker stereo (including subwoofer) make up a high end system for such an inexpensive car. The Aerio has decent power (155 hp), but I do wish that they offered the AWD version with a manual transmission. Dry weather handling is very good, I have improved the handling of mine with a larger than stock rear swaybar.
Exellent Car
My husband and I have owned two Aerios. The first we bought used, and bought the second when we traded in the used Aerio because we wanted some of the updated features it had. The Aerio has been nothing but reliable. It had great acceleration and is agile and superbly handles city and highway traffic. It's easy to back out and park like a small car but has almost the interior space of a touring sedan. It's more attractive than much of its competition and offers a comparable or better engine to boot.
ENIGNE, TRANSMISSION & PAINT
This car is junk. At less than 100,000km the paint began to chip, the muffler and exhaust rotted completely, went through 2 sets of tires, and im pretty sure my rotars are long overdue. At 105,000km, I had the engine replaced because of a manufacturers defect. A Piston rod snapped firing the remaining pieces through my block, into the oil pan. At 120,000km, My transmission goes (M.T.). My synchros is finished causing severe grinding when decelerating during a downshift. The stock battery is terrible. I left my stereo on for 10 minutes while the car was off. DEAD. My airbag light came on at 85,000km. The road noise is terrible, the electrical motors in the windows are failing. enuf said?
Great Car!
Bought this car new. In the first two years, the brakes needing changing out a couple of times, & I am not a heavy brake user--but once I had ceramic brakes installed, no more problems. Apart from that, I've had zero problems with it for the most part. Very reliable. I am at 80,000 miles and it runs like a dream. Only complaint I have at this point is living in Pacific Northwest & wet winters causes my car to slide about on slick roads if I have to stop too fast. It doesn't have a lot of road traction, and I've been told due its light weight. The tires are good winter tires, and I've only had to replace them two times.
Sponsored cars related to the Aerio
Related Used 2005 Suzuki Aerio Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner