Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Sedan Consumer Reviews
Suzuki Aerio 2002 GS
Pretty cheap car to buy bought one for $1400 with 95k miles, currently has 98k miles. Pretty good starter car if you can invest the money in it to keep it running. For example: a person who cant consistently pay a car payment ontop of full coverage insurance but can afford to save up money and eventually fix stuff. Car is pretty peppy so I don't know what other people are talking about on the car not having pep. Also seems to get pretty good gas mileage. Hwy it averages about 35mpg city, I haven't really measured.
Bad motor
This is our second one. I bought it as a back up. We loved this car in the beginning. we bought it used. it was well taken care of, sense my teenager was driven it and she loved it and she wrecked the first. I tried to make sure i kept this one in good shape. I made sure it was in for servicing checks every 6 weeks. She wanted it to last but it didn't--not even with great care. All of a sudden the timing went on it. plus $600 more for other parts--Because my daughter loved it so much..i had to pay to have it fixed. -It was expensive. Then 48 hours after my daughter gets it back it gets low oil pressure light, it had to be towed -another big expense on it. Four different places- say the engine is done, they think the engine seized. I was told by 3 out of the 4 places that no engine is available within 900 miles and the engine that is 900 miles away has a blown head gasket. I'm upset---The inside of my daughters car is like brand new, the cars body is also like brand new, paint is in perfect condition. I invested on a brand new paint job the month before. The car now sits in our garage and my credit card is full of the expense.
Great Car!
I got this car 2 years ago with 45,000 miles on it. I have been in 2 accidents with it and it still runs great. It has 94,000 and I've never had a problem with it besides now-a-days it doesn't want to shift right away when I get above 50 mph and my radio has a short. Other than that it is a good starter car. I am looking to get rid of it thought because I want a SUV.
2002 Suzuki Aerio
Pleasantly surprised with the acceleration and comfort of this vehicle. Priced several models in this category and got the best value and features for the money.
A good car that could be better
Engine is powerful, but loses luster with AC on. Automatic transmission shifts well. Brakes are generally good, but tend to lock up on wet roads without ABS. Stereo is good. Standard tires on the S are low grade. Handling is stable, steering feel is about right. Interior is spacious in front and back, seats are very comfortable, seating position is tall and provides great forward visibility. However, rear visibility is poor because of a very high rear end. Trunk is huge. Side mirrors are large and folding. The S has power windows, but not power locks. The car is distinctive looking, but side and rear extensions make tires look small and the car look overweight and ungainly.
