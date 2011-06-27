Used 2017 Subaru WRX STI Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
STi: An engaging driver's car

Jamie, 10/16/2016
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
If you want a car that will engage you and keep you interested, this is the car for you. The strong performance and responsive handling make it fun and involving to drive. It does not isolate you from the driving experience, you can hear all the widgets working. Some might see that as an excuse for poor NVH, but that's a part of the experience. While some may consider the drivetrain un-evolved, the long history means a diverse aftermarket and deep knowledge base about every facet of the car. It's also a Swiss army knife of a car that can do practical daily duties in all conditions, (though somewhat less so since they took away the integrated roof racks and the hatchback options). However, it is not the car for people who are looking for the most refined experience, latest and greatest electronic gadgets, best raw performance or best gas mileage. This is my 3rd Subaru, so I guess I've drunk the cool-aid. Buy it before the EJ engine goes away.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Radio issues

Christina M., 12/18/2017
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Bought a 2017 Subaru WRX and have had problems with radio after 3 months. The radio keeps freezing and you have to turn car off and restart to get it working. Have had it into Subaru 2 times with videos and have called them many, many times. I get the same response, "Subaru is working on it." I am told it is not compatible with an iPhone, well I do not have an i phone, I have a droid! Lies continue! I am frustrated beyond belief, this is going on 9 months. When the radio freezes, you cannot push any buttons on screen and shutting it off via phone does not work either, you have to shut the car off and restart it. The AM?FM and Sirius radio was freezing as well. Subaru is lying to its customers and keep pushing the problem away. Just want to let everyone know to think long and hard about purchasing a Subaru due to the customer service. Example, my Dodge had a radio issue, the same thing was happening, the radio would freeze. Brought it in, with in a week there was a new radio and it is working great.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Don't settle for less

Jp_Poncedeleon, 04/21/2020
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
A lot of power with a slight push of the pedal. The steering response is amazing. 3 modes to choose from intelligent for good gas mileage, Sport intelligent and sport. Recaro seats are beautiful and very comfortable. Fast and luxurious. I love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
