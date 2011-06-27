Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews

vipin agrawal , 04/11/2016 STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car is as advertised. A lot of fun to drive. I had a BMW 325i with sport suspension before this and feel that the STI does a much better job in the handling and taking the bumps. I think the Germans do a better job in the ergonomics dept when it comes to designing the interior and the material choices. I would have liked less (no) chrome in the interior. Gives it too flashy of a look much like most after-market stereo head units available today. The switches just don't have that German feel of solidness. On the other hand, the buyer of this car is really more into the power and handling - which this car delivers in boatloads. Whenever I have bought a German car in the past, I always knew that reliability was not going to be a strong suit. With this car, I didn't have that reservation at all. One slight glitch is that it took me a while to locate the break in period for a new car. It's 1000 miles and to keep it under 4000 rpms. I got the short shifter and it's fantastic, very precise and the car just sounds great. Almost makes me want to turn off the stereo and listen to the exhaust as I drive.