Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI Limited Consumer Reviews
My new ride
The car is as advertised. A lot of fun to drive. I had a BMW 325i with sport suspension before this and feel that the STI does a much better job in the handling and taking the bumps. I think the Germans do a better job in the ergonomics dept when it comes to designing the interior and the material choices. I would have liked less (no) chrome in the interior. Gives it too flashy of a look much like most after-market stereo head units available today. The switches just don't have that German feel of solidness. On the other hand, the buyer of this car is really more into the power and handling - which this car delivers in boatloads. Whenever I have bought a German car in the past, I always knew that reliability was not going to be a strong suit. With this car, I didn't have that reservation at all. One slight glitch is that it took me a while to locate the break in period for a new car. It's 1000 miles and to keep it under 4000 rpms. I got the short shifter and it's fantastic, very precise and the car just sounds great. Almost makes me want to turn off the stereo and listen to the exhaust as I drive.
Best Car for the price..
This car is absolutely amazing. I have owned one since December of 2015 and have loved everything about it. The car is fun, practical, good in the snow, and many more great things. The only cons I could think of are the rough suspension and the loud road noise, but I knew what I was getting when I made the purchase and just feel that it makes the driving experience better. The car is my daily driver and it is perfect for it. If you do not love driving cars for fun then maybe this car isn't for you. For me as a younger person I love it and HIGHLY recommend it.
