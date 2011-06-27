Used 2016 Subaru Outback SUV Consumer Reviews

I dare you to find a better car for the money! Charles , 12/06/2015 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 79 of 79 people found this review helpful Purchased '16 Limited edition of the Outback with just about everything the factory can install on it, plus a couple of dealer add-ons. It beat out the Hyundai Sante Fe Sport and Tucson, as well as the GMC Terrain. This car is comfortable given its off-road capability. It handles well on winding roads, and stops when you want it to stop. The Eyesight system works very well, and I absolutely love the rearview camera and cross-traffic warning system, especially in mall parking lots when next to tall suv's and pickup trucks. The entertainment system is a bit intimidating, but we are catching on slowly. The interior has leather appointments, making it easier to slid into and out of the vehicle with bulky winter clothing. Plus the additional clearance height means the seating is taller, making it easy to "climb" into and out. Pros include spacious interior (you don't feel cramped), the power rear gate, fuel economy, 10-way power driver seat, lots of interior storage cubbies and cup holders, and dash instrumentation. A couple of bothersome things to get used to: 1. door locks are not activated when car is put into or taken out of gear (get with it Subaru - first car in 25 years that I have owned that did not have that feature); 2. there is a lag in the transmission when switching from reverse to drive that requires you to stay on the brake pedal bit longer; 3. it takes a touch longer to get car moving when accelerating from a standing stop. The last two will resolve themselves over time as I get used to the vehicle. Overall we are very happy with the Outback, and look forward to driving it in all types of weather. It should be on your list of cars to test drive and evaluate. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Subaru Outback - flawless performance - Bob , 12/21/2015 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 64 of 64 people found this review helpful I have never even looked at Subaru's before becoming interested in one. After looking and driving virtually every other similar styled vehicle out there (small suv's/wagons) we decided on the Limited model pretty well loaded with most options available. Two weeks after buying we had an emergency 1,900 mile round trip come up. This vehicle never missed a beat entire trip, was very comfortable and I am well over 6' and about 265#. Didn't have much time to get used to the Subaru before having to leave so was not familiar with how everything worked, i.e. the navigation, radio system, lots of safety features but didn't take much to figure most of it out. We were in very heavy rains at end of trip and even in some pretty serious dust storms early in the drive. Have seen reviews indicating not enough power with the 4 cylinder but did not have any instance of not having sufficient power and did go up some pretty steep stuff. Acceleration while getting onto freeways and passing more than adequate. Some things hard to review at this time as no maintenance costs yet, purchase cost very good compared to other similar equipped vehicles we looked at. Obviously we have no idea of resale value at this time and warranty has not been used. Right now if we had it to do over again we would have purchased the exact same vehicle, seems to fit us perfectly. The dealer, Modesto Subaru has been excellent as has been the salesman, Ron Myers, who was able to answer all our questions well with absolutely no pressure at any time. Continued review after owning vehicle for slightly over 1 year now. Again, the Outback has been flawless and while the power is not like a turbo would be or 6 cylinder it is more than adequate for all our driving. Have got as high as 36mpg on a 200 mile round trip via highway and in town mileage when driving most of a tank has never been under 26mpg. Only maintenance costs have been for regular service which is only every 6 month's. Could not give 5 star on value as couldn't do that on any new car out there as simply all are expensive but would consider this Subaru a better value then any other vehicle in its class. Definitely worth anyone looking for similar type vehicles to test drive one to check them out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Impressed with the new Outback Limited Loaded Lars Anderson , 08/18/2015 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 101 of 103 people found this review helpful I have never owned a Subaru. I have owned 2013-15 BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Q7, VW CC, and Honda Odyssey for comparison [Yes...lots of new car purchases in last 2 years]. I test drove the 2015 VW Golf Sportwagen [better fuel economy and acceleration but smaller, less advance safety features, and more road noise] and 2015 Mazda CX-5 [just didn't do it for me but deserves a look]. I traded in my 2013 X3. Flaws, but not deal breakers: Voice recognition for entering destination address never works, and system locks out manual address input while driving so you need to stop to change an address in this setting. The Keyless FOB can not be programed to unlock all doors with one button, but keyless entry with door button can. Key FOB open button just has to be pressed twice. Adaptive cruise control button that adjusts distance from car in front not iconically intuitive. Side mirrors don't power fold. Mute button for music doesn't pause song. Turn signal level a little high for optimal ergonomics for me. Poor acceleration but adequate for conservative drivers. XM radio screen difficult to navigate. Voice recognition takes few minutes to initialize but bluetooth acquires instantly. Things I like moving from front to back: Very good head and fog light dispersement, Limited 18" wheels, Night time Approach light in the side mirror and side mirror auto dimming feature, HK stereo is quite impressive and better than premium Q7 stereo, Lane assist really works keeping you in the lane if you don't put hands on steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane change warning doesn't warn too early like Honda Odyssey system, Blue interior lighting and instrument panel, 3 12V and 2 USB jacks, Quality/Speed and resolution of infotainment screen, well balanced steering, Forward Adjustable head rest [not just up and down], seat comfort and leather quality, electronic parking break, rear seat AC vents and heated seats, rear seats flip down effortlessly and flat, rear trunk screen cover can be stored in car when not in use, rear seats can recline a bit, roof rack adjustability, road noise on chip & seal roads is very good and better than Audi but similar to BMW, minimal wind noise. Corners well with minimal body roll during conservative driving but certainly not on any rails. I am very impressed with quality, comfort, and electronics. Fun to cruise [quiet and comfy] so I can hear the great stereo. Look forward to tackling some dirt roads and throwing skis, kayak and bikes on top. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Customer must change the phone? Jay , 09/24/2016 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 126 of 131 people found this review helpful I purchased 2016 2.5 limited at the last April 2016. The problem started within a couple of days. It started with random changes of the interior clock. Then the audio part (it is a sort of computer) turns off and re-boot again time to time, while driving!!! Then the key less entry does not work at all intermittently. So when i open it by physical key, the alarm actives. I went dealer and they re installed the program, then changed the audio part. At last they said it is not the problem of the car, but my phone interfere the car. Ask me to update my cellular phone or change my phone. Really? I am always updated my cell iphone and my wife also had same problem when she drove. How can they explain this? I think i need to change my car rather than my cell phone.... Update, March 2017. 1. Couple of weeks later, the center console and interior electricity went out for days. I brought the car again. At that time they said ' the fuse was loosed and detached', and that is all. After that it apparently all the electrical problems are solved. Was it a small fuse problem?? Hard to believe. 2. The Audio is excellent. 3. The mileage is good. mixed mileage is about 27 mile per gallon. 3. The ride does not meet my expectation. I have motion sickness some times, which I did not have other vehicles ( I have been driving constantly since 1990, more than 8 cars). When driving over the pothole or bump, the vibration/instability is too bad, it feels like this car aged more than 10 years. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse