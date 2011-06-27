Used 2002 Subaru Outback Consumer Reviews

Head gasket nightmare speedballjet , 10/26/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2002 Outback new 2/2002. During warranty, the automatic seat broke & would no longer adjust for height. It was fixed free of charge. Soon after warranty expired, the same problem. I've never fixed it because the cost is over $600-- ridiculous. I've only got 65,000 miles, just put new tires on the car, and my mechanic informs me that I have an oil leak and need head gaskets replaced. He showed me a Subaru Service Bulletin which extended the warranty to 8 yrs and 100,000 miles if vehicle leaking coolant. Long story short, even though I wasn't yet leaking coolant, Subaru agreed to pay for 1/2 cost including head gaskets, water pump, and seals. Cost to me $800. I still love the car. Report Abuse

One helluva great car Snowchaser , 11/05/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I am by no means a conservative driver. And this car keeps up with me without even breaking a sweat. the H6 is an insanely powerful engine. The snow and ice in this car are not even a problem. It powers through it like its not even there. Great space for over night ski trips. Great looking. comfortable. The best car i've ever owned Report Abuse

Excellent car yuba4 , 03/14/2011 34 of 36 people found this review helpful Suby has been reliable and a perfect fit for our requirements. Bought new in 2002, it now has almost 200k miles and is still a great car. Replaced head gaskets at 150k (common problem), but otherwise not many repairs. Her features and capabilities are a perfect match for our family of four. Report Abuse

The best vehicle I have ever owned. Sara , 05/17/2016 AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle in 2012, it was already 10 years old. The previous owner had been great to it, it only had 94,000 miles on it and looked practically new aside from a scrape or two on the bumper. I got it when I did because I needed a reliable vehicle because I was going off to college, and the SUV I had been driving was on it's last legs. I also live in the mountains, and was going to school in the mountains as well, so I needed a vehicle that could handle any weather situation, but also didn't eat gas. This vehicle was perfect. It's like a hybrid of an SUV and a sedan. It handles like a dream. I've driven it through snow, ice, extreme rain storms, gravel, mud, you name it, the Outback can handle it. Since purchasing, I have put nearly 100,000 miles on this baby and I have yet to have a single mechanical issue with it, aside from the usual tune ups of getting the brakes or tires changed. I practically lived in my vehicle, all except for sleep, for one semester in particular, and I can safely say it is very comfortable. I always feel safe in it. It has a great sound system and fairly good, though not the most powerful, AC. Cup holders are less of an issue in this model then I've seen it be in other Subaru's. It's true that it isn't the most attractive of cars, but for the vehicle type, it certainly isn't hard on the eyes either. I love this vehicle and would recommend it to anyone who lives in a climate with lots of weather extremes, or for anyone who just loves to explore the world. I will drive this car till it won't drive anymore. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse