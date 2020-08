Used 2005 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews

05 GT Wagon whitehe9 , 06/28/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the most performance for the $ you can possibly have on 4 wheels. Read the reviews - said about that. However, the 05 model and possibly others has a major problem with turbo failure, which is not the fault of the turbo but a design failure by Subaru. This is fact and other buyers and independent mechanics agree - read forums. This a $3000 repair by the dealer but you can usually find used or aftermarket turbos for $500 and have a mechanic install it but it is likely to fail again without modificaitons to the oil tubing. Bottom line is change your oil often <3000mi and buy a spare turbocharger. Out of 115,000miles, this is my only complaint (failure just outside 60k warranty period) Report Abuse

Great Car belaircarguy , 02/19/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great Car! Bought a 2005 Legacy GT Limited Wagon for my college daughter. 100,000 miles on it, but was well cared for by an adult owner. Interior looks new, and paint is flawless. Turbo engine is powerful and car is fun to drive. Built quality of a Subaru is second to none. Overall, could not be happier. Did know that at this mileage I would need to replace the timing belt/water pump/drive belts and also needs new spark plugs. Cannot complain, as this is normal maintenance items. Report Abuse

Think before you buy A SUBA with over 180k chema , 08/07/2018 2.5i Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 1st time subaru buyers beware even if you are tight on budget ,my cousin insisted that i should buy a used subaru i went ahead and researched in fact theres so many of them around here but not many older legacies..well after 2 weeks of looking for a affordable one from a private seller who kept the car up to date with all repairs and all receipts since 06 till 13 im guessing well i guess i might have to fix things from the past 5 years car runs pretty well when i test drove and i knew it needed little to be done for the car to be 97% conditions i replaced the rear struts,all brake pads and rotors,spark plugs oil pan gasket both sides,oil change, air and cabin filters,cleaned mass air flow and throttle body, cv axles....now went to dealer to get a recall fixed and then they told me i have a leak on head gasket and need to fix the control arm bushings...labor for gasket repair $2300!! mechanic requires to take engine out for them to acces the gasket... $450 for control arm bushings all this cost more then what i paid for the car! plus it needs balance and/or alingment ...please please please check for that leak even if its not on the ground the drip could be hanging from the oil filter or if the car has way too much oil spots on the bottom just run away as fast as you can. the only good thing i can say about my car runs fine radio is not bad if you still listen to music on cds, driver seat a little stiff but you can set to the right position of your comfort i do love the black leather! and last but not least never jump into a GT they are even worst then the non turbo ones. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

good car... until 100k miles, then sell it quick new_audi_drvr , 11/26/2015 2.5i AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 26 of 31 people found this review helpful I got the opportunity to own this silver beauty for much less that blue book from someone I know. I got it at 75k and have driven it over the 200k mark, so Ive experienced the worst miles the car goes through. The good side is; the long highway miles Ive put on the car driving 200 miles a day for 6 months were amazing. I got 35+ MPG , and the car practically drives its self, its so well balanced, precise handling and smooth. It almost gives Audis and lexuses a run for the money in the handling and comfort department, but that's where it ends. The interior was worn thin when I got the car and now its falling apart everywhere; the driver side power window went first, then the glove box wouldn't close, rattles in the dash, the trunk lining is hanging by a thread and the window sills of the doors have been ripped to shreds by my small dogs claws. Maintenance has been absurd; failed Power steering pump, AC compressor, water pump, blown head gasket, loose u joints in the axle, 50k mile valve cover changes, 20k mile tire changes, 20-30K mile spark plug wires changes and poor gas millage due to a bad 02 sensor. These are all common problems that plague the Subaru boxer engine and especially the 2.5 liter of any model or year, and it all comes down to bad design decisions that compromise reliability and longevity. The biggest annoyance with Subarus is the check engine light. 'When' it comes on, the cruise control stops working, which is a nightmare on long highway commutes. Don't bother taking your car to the dealership to get the error cleared either; they will charge you $50-100 for the privilege. I was recently forced to sell the car cheep, due to a crushingly high repair bill when the head gasket, drive shaft, o2 sensor and water pump all spontaneously died right before the state inspection was due. Exactly a year earlier I had spent $2000+ on a repair bill due at inspection, and I had to cut my losses. The first thing the buyer asked was (who happened to be a Subaru mechanic); Had the head gasket been replaced recently. This makes it pretty obvious that there's a huge fundamental flaw in the engine. The boxer engine by nature is unreliable; the fluids are in constant contact and pressure with the valve cover seals and head gasket. This mean they can quickly be deteriorated by impurities in the fluids, which caused most of my problems. Its a cascade affect; oil leaks in the valve cover = bad spake plugs and cables = bad o2 sensor = blown head gasket. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse