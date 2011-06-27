  1. Home
Used 2003 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG222121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
80 watts stereo outputyesyesno
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
7 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
trunk lightnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Front head room40.2 in.38.9 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
Rear head room39.1 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Front track57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Length187.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Curb weight3400 lbs.3290 lbs.3420 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Height59.6 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.91.4 cu.ft.91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Mystic Blue Pearl
  • Seamist Green Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
P205/60R H tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 in. wheelsyesyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,995
Starting MSRP
$20,295
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
