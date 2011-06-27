  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2002 Subaru Legacy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
See Legacy Inventory
Starting MSRP
$20,095
See Legacy Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,495
See Legacy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releasenoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
element antennanonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Driver vanity mirroryesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenoyesyes
trunk lightnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Front head room40.2 in.38.9 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Rear head room39.1 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Front track57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.6 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3410 lbs.3320 lbs.3435 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.12.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Length187.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height59.6 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.91.4 cu.ft.91.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Rear track57.3 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Regatta Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
P205/60R H tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 in. wheelsyesyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Legacy InventorySee Legacy InventorySee Legacy Inventory

Related Used 2002 Subaru Legacy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles