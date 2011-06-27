  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Legacy L Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Sound Package 1Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassyes
Air Filtration Systemyes
Tweeter Kit (Pair)yes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Woodgrained Patterned Trimyes
Carpeted Floor Covers (Gray)yes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Tray/Matyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Illuminated Vanity Mirror/Visoryes
CD Player (Mechanical)yes
Power Outletyes
Popular Equipment Group 4 (Gray)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
15" Painted Wheels and Attachment Setyes
Cross Barsyes
Rear Gate Baryes
Rear Window Dust Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Popular Equipment Group 1 (Gray)yes
Brushed Aluminum Wheels and Attachment Setyes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Rough Road Groupyes
Multi-Reflector Fog Lampsyes
Popular Equipment Group 3 (Gray)yes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yes
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3410 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height59.6 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • White Birch
  • Winestone Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
