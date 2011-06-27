Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beware of the headgasket
When I bought my 1999 Subaru (with only 70,000 miles) all my friends talked about how reliable they are and how great they are in the snow. But no one mentioned the common headgasket problem. Subarus are infamous for their head gasket problems in the 2.5L engines. My car was fine for the first week or so after buying it. Then it started overheating and I had to regularly add coolant even though there were no leaks. After investigating, I've determined it is the headgasket. This will cost me a minimum of $1,000. If you find that you are losing coolant through your coolant reserve tank, chances are exhaust it building up pressure in your radiator causing the coolant to back up into the reserve
Sally Subaru #5 And Stuck in the 90s...
Sure there are things about Subarus that are truths... if it's a 2.5 and yours hasn't blown a head gasket... it will. (best to wait to buy one that's been there and done that). At the first signs of bubbled paint on the rear quarter panel, get the strut towers patched - sealed and get rid of the rust... .or quickly watch the rear end rust to pieces. Your rear wheel bearings will fail, plan on it. I'm watching the throat on the gas tank... one day... it's going to go... been there done that too. Otherwise... you've got yourself a sweet ride... Change oil regularly... and you'll be driving your sooby for a long long time.
California snow car
The car has run flawlessly for over 100,000. I've run it in all kinds of conditions--even where Jeeps don't go. It has never broken down and given me any problems other than regular maintenance. Great ski car, love the fold down back seat. Used it to tow a small sailboat as well.
HUGE Headache
This car has a nice design but is very unreliable. My car has about 71,000 miles and I had to drop $2900 on it to get the headgasket, water pump, timing belt, battery, and starter replaced. Now, the transmission is on its way out which will cost me about another $2000. This car is in the shop more than on the road... major disappointment.
Most reliable car I've ever had
Bought this car in December of 2006 after I totaled my last car hitting a deer. It came with brand new snows on it and I was instantly amazed at how well it handled in the snow and ice. I have plowed through a foot of snow in an unplowed driveway without much trouble at all. In the 2.5 years I have owned it (35,000 miles) the only problem I have had was the knock sensor going bad. $70 later and it was back in action.
