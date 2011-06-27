Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Lacking in Gas Mileage splendidsplinter , 07/17/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car, wish the gas mileage was better. Report Abuse

This takes the silver not impressed , 04/03/2005 5 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning 21 cars now. This takes 2nd in worst cars I've owned. At 60k oil leaks. At 90k new head gaskets, water pump, thermostat, timing belt, and recored radiator. Shortly after all new brakes. Followed by 4 new struts at 95k. Oh wait more...O2 sensor, MAF sensor, and transmission failing at 105k (still have yet to fix). Car stalls for no reason etc. From July of '04 to March of '05 I spent a little over $3,000 in repairs. And plenty more to come. I am really turned upside down on this car. I plan on eating it and trading it in for a Mustang. Whatever you do. Stay away from Subaru. They didn't have it back in 1978, and they still didn't in 1997. Ford, Toyota, or Honda for me

My Subaru emrose88 , 02/24/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car at 170,000m now still running strong at 205,000m with routine maintenance. We did replace 02 sensors around 200,000m as well as brakes, rotors, cv shaft. Other than oil changes, tires and other typical replacements this car has been a dream!

I love this car! Subie , 07/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is so fun to drive. When I am with my friends I will always offer to drive just because I love driving it so much. I went to Costa Rica last month and when I was flying home I couldn't wait to get back and drive my Legacy. It's so easy to maintain. Very well designed and reliable. I will buy another one when it's time...