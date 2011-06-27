Used 1997 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lacking in Gas Mileage
Great car, wish the gas mileage was better.
This takes the silver
After owning 21 cars now. This takes 2nd in worst cars I've owned. At 60k oil leaks. At 90k new head gaskets, water pump, thermostat, timing belt, and recored radiator. Shortly after all new brakes. Followed by 4 new struts at 95k. Oh wait more...O2 sensor, MAF sensor, and transmission failing at 105k (still have yet to fix). Car stalls for no reason etc. From July of '04 to March of '05 I spent a little over $3,000 in repairs. And plenty more to come. I am really turned upside down on this car. I plan on eating it and trading it in for a Mustang. Whatever you do. Stay away from Subaru. They didn't have it back in 1978, and they still didn't in 1997. Ford, Toyota, or Honda for me
My Subaru
I bought this car at 170,000m now still running strong at 205,000m with routine maintenance. We did replace 02 sensors around 200,000m as well as brakes, rotors, cv shaft. Other than oil changes, tires and other typical replacements this car has been a dream!
I love this car!
This car is so fun to drive. When I am with my friends I will always offer to drive just because I love driving it so much. I went to Costa Rica last month and when I was flying home I couldn't wait to get back and drive my Legacy. It's so easy to maintain. Very well designed and reliable. I will buy another one when it's time...
Like a pet
We loved this car so much that we gave it a name (soobie). Until we bought our new 2004 Legacy, it was the best car we ever owned. It was economical (5 speed), reliable (few repairs in over 130,000 miles) and safe (I got rear-ended at a stop light. The car that hit me had to be flat bedded. I drove to work.) I eventually sold this car to a friend, reluctantly, and when we heard that it was eventually totaled in an accident, we almost cried.
