Used 1996 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

BEAST krash5 , 10/27/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful It's strange... Looks like a Jeep Cherokee on the outside, feels like Honda on the inside, & drives like a Sherman Tank. The Pros outweigh the Cons, as this is one of the most reliable, safest, & unstoppable vehicles ever made. (Just youtube the words "Outback/Snow/Ice") Report Abuse

Keeps stalling Louisa , 05/02/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for only 5 months and it has been a horrible experience. Its check engine light keeps coming on. I changed master air flow, a wire, the differential, and the main computer. The car is still stalling in traffic and other most inopportune places. I bought this car for my daughter's 21 birthday and she has only driven it maybe two weeks out of owning the car. What else could it be!!!! Report Abuse

No regrets Chris , 05/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My car is getting old now, but is still the best car I've ever owned, beating even a BMW. It's fun to drive (manual trans) gets 26 mpg and keeps going in Chicago winters--through snow, rain, ice and crazy drivers. The engine (2.2l) is the best. My mechanic loves this car! While I've had work on auxiliary systems it's all been expected maintenance (brakes, clutch, water pump etc). The engine itself is still in great shape. The car seats are a little hard, and really, the cup holder over the CD player? Whose idea was that? My next car will be a Subaru, too. Report Abuse

Love this car! speedy2015 , 07/18/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I live in Maine and needed a car that could withstand our weather. I bought my '96 in December because I had heard good reviews about Subaru's. My dad was unsure about it because he had never worked on a Subaru before, but quickly changed his mind when he drove it in the snow. It doesn't shift very smoothly (for an automatic) anymore and the 2.5 likes the liquids a little more than I prefer. The check engine light has been on since I got the car (the previous owner said it was because of an oil leak) and the gas mileage is comparable to a half ton Dodge pick-up truck, but I still love this car. Report Abuse