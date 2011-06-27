Used 1990 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reliability betthat , 05/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My car has 206000 miles and it just keeps running. I've had mo major mechanical expenses. The body is built poorly, but for reliability this is a great car. Report Abuse

Pretty Dependable Car chrissy70 , 08/21/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned my Subaru for almost 6 months so far. The only major issue I had with it was the alternator needed replacing. Cost me $300 to fix, but I purchased a 6 mo./7,500 mile extended warranty with the car, so I was reimbursed by the company. This car drives very smooth, but gas mileage is not that great for a 4 cylinder. My Chevy Corsica ('91) gets much better gas mileage and it has the exact same size 2.2 motor! Handles pretty well. This car has no rust on it whatsoever! The paint holds up really well and it's had no accidents. I plan on trading it in or selling it outright come tax time. I recommend these cars to anyone looking for reliability and comfort.

A Pleasure To Own Krissy , 07/09/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased my Suzy 3/1/2007 with only 129,000 miles and for a 17 year- old car back then, only 3 needed repairs, I consider excellent! An alternator, driver side cv joint and a front (passenger side) wheel bearing! Almost a year and a 1/2 later and the one repair needed is a wheel bearing in the rear on passenger side! These engines are indestructible! Bulletproof motor and a very reputable and durable car. I highly recommend these cars for anyone in need of cheap, dependable transportation. One thing: these cars for some unknown reason are pretty bad with gas mileage. I also own a '91 Chevy Corsica with the same size motor (2.2 4 cylinder)and the Chevy holds gas a bit better.

Solid And Reliable! Kris , 02/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my baby 2 years ago with only 129k miles on the clock. She now has 156,000 miles. I drive around 13,000 miles per year and only repairs I've dealt with were alternator replacement, front brakes, cv joints and a very much needed ( overdue!) rear wheel bearing. The only thing I really hate about these cars (and the only thing!) are they have rear brake rotors, which are pretty expensive. Anyway, performance is amazing and she has tons of pep for a 2.2L. I change the oil/filter EVERY 3,000 miles and make sure ALL fluids are at proper levels. Keep up with this and routine maintenance (brakes, tires, battery, etc.) and they will last well over 300,000 miles, maybe longer! Great car