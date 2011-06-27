2019 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Review of the 2019 Impreza Hatch Base A A , 04/23/2019 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 70 of 70 people found this review helpful Here is a 1-year update of my 2019 base Subaru Impreza CVT (I condensed the original review to make room for this): I have 24K miles on the clock now. This car has some big flaws when compared to a Toyota, but it has upsides that no Toyota could ever have. When I take my kid to school and back every day, the car averages 22 mpg. Don't believe the mpg calculator - if you do it yourself, you will find the mpg to be different. Regarding assembly, there are numerous panels, doors, and plastics that simply do not align with the other side, are wobbly, or are uneven. This makes me question the assembly line - who put this car together, and will it hold-up? I have 3 Toyotas parked on my driveway, and they have flawless, perfect assembly. Also, my driver-side shock blew after only 20K miles. Now, for the pros: Subaru is definitely a lifestyle car. This car has CHARACTER. Just driving it around, people notice it. The car is COMFORTABLE, and the technology interface blows-away anything Toyota has ever made. On the highway, I'm not kidding, I get 39-45 mpg. This car handles better than any other car in the rain or mountains - it has POWER, and has saved my life several times. The engine runs just like it did on day-one. Overall, I'm more than happy with this car, and easily take it over a Corolla. Love my car! Here is the 6-month update of my 2019 base Impreza (CVT transmission): I've put 13,000 miles on the car so far. It's been an excellent daily driver. Suspension is stiffer than a sedan, even the Toyota Corolla. Brakes could be significantly better. This car truly is a 4-seater - taking 5 people, even with the small ones in the back, is a very cramped experience. My only major qualm has to be the amount I'm paying for gas: Adjusting for distance, you pay $53 for 400 miles in an Impreza, and $33 for 400 miles in a Corolla (a difference of $20). That's at least $80 per month more that you're paying for gas in the Impreza than in a commuter car (ie: Corolla, Civic). I feel confident in the build quality and performance of the car - I've never felt unconfident in the car when in remote areas like the Redwoods. However, long-term reliability is yet to be seen. Maintenance is easy (engine oil filter gets an 11/10 for placement), and few and far between. What gives the Impreza an x-factor is how accommodating it is of larger people: I'm 6'1", and my head is far from the ceiling. The windows are large and wide; I don't feel cramped in the car, which is a godsend when compared to a Corolla. Overall, I'm in-between about the Impreza. Gets an A+ when getting me from point A to point B. Ride quality is harsher than I want it to be. Fuel cost is significantly more than a commuter car. At the end of the day, I still take the Impreza over the Corolla. I have nightmares about getting into a Corolla and my head hitting the ceiling; if you are 5'8" or shorter, the Corolla might be better for you (plus it's a true 5-seater). Hope this helps! Original review: This car is what it is, and is not what it's not. The Impreza is an AWD, wide, roomy, and comfortable car that gets decent gas mileage. Between city and highway driving, I'm averaging 29.5 MPG. Compared to a Toyota Corolla, this car is on another level - it's fun to drive, powerful, has plush seats, amazing visibility, and is much more suitable for taller drivers than the new (2015-present) Corolla sedan. The 2015-2019 Corolla wins when it comes to MPG and rear legroom (at least in my experience), but that's about it. Now, you get what you pay for in this car. I bought the base model, which has hub caps, the 6.5" Starlink touchscreen (with Apple carplay and Android auto - which both work amazingly!), and cruise control. That's it for features. In the higher trims levels, you get a mix of: larger touchscreen, Eyesight technology, LED headlights, alloy rims, ski racks, trunk cover, and other amenities. That raises the price of the car from about $21K for the base, to $27K for loaded. Overall, I am satisfied with my base Impreza hatchback. This car is what it is and is not what it's not. If you're looking for tons of features and the most up-to-date technology, either pay more for a premium Impreza, or opt for a different car. If you're someone who wants great visibility, more power than a normal 4-cylinder car, comfortable seats, AWD, and the satisfaction of driving a Subaru, then consider the Impreza. PS: -The car has a considerable center hump on the floor of the rear seats, making it a very comfortable 4-seater car, but a tight 5-seater car. -Although the trunk is rated to have 20.8 cubic feet of space, it's wide and deep, allowing you to easily carry 4 large suitcases and then some. For comparison, the 2017 Corolla iM also has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space, but there's no way you're going to fit 4 large suitcases in it - it's too shallow. -There's no rear cup-holders attached to the center armrest, although the rear side doors can hold 2 bottles of water each. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Subaru has stepped up its features. Chris C , 12/11/2018 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 32 of 34 people found this review helpful In the past I never looked at Subaru’s because they were always behind in tech and features. They have stepped up big time. The eye sight works amazing, I use the auto cruise control daily going to work and only have to push the gas or brake pedals on side streets, it does a great job of keep you behind the car in front of you. The infotainment software is amazing, as someone coming from the constantly not working Mazda (2017) infotainment, this one works perfectly. I have not had Bluetooth or usb disconnect since I bought it. The AWD is amazing especially living in Seattle, it handles the rain like a dream. Even the eyesight has no problems on the gloomy dark rainy weather. The acceleration is perfectly fine, yea it won’t blow anyone away but did you expect that when they sell the WRX or STI? The rear cargo room is more than any other car in the class. I can fit my infant car seat in the back with adults sitting up front with no space issues, the same can’t be said for the Mazda 3, civic or corolla. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking at a car in this size, especially as someone who owned a Mazda 3 that was traded in for this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My first Subaru Ken Hanson , 04/14/2019 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Shopping for a car and my wife and I found ourselves at a Subaru dealership. The staff was very polite and accommodating. My wife had owned a Subaru before and we fell in love with the hatchback. After purchasing we took it on a 2000 mile road trip. The car has a very smooth and quiet ride and is roomy for the size. I wanted the tech and it came loaded with apple and android connectivity. Integrated garage door opener, compass, WiFi and exterior temperature. You also can add apps to your phone to locate, lock and unlock the vehicle which is good because I have been known to lock my keys in the car from time to time. You can also check the vehicles health and get notified on service and recalls. It has a 2.0i and CVT transmission so don't expect plenty of power but it is acceptable for the fuel economy it offers. It does have some overrev when shifting hard, but, I heard that is common for Subarus. The seats are firm and offer great support but not super comfortable for long trips. With eyesight... it will correct if you drift from your lane at times if the lines are not worn but will not steer itself. The adjustable cruise control is nice and will control acceleration and braking until you come to a complete stop. My only gripe is that it sits very low making it harder for older people to get in and out and scrapes when loaded on big dips but it can be corrected with a set of strut spacers. Also, Many accessories are available to customize to your liking. Overall I am completely satisfied with my new car and will recommend it to friends. I am now a Subaru fan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little AWD Car Dan Suby Owner , 05/18/2019 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful We got a great deal on this car. Handles well. Comfortable, lots of rear seat room. Lots of cargo room with rear seats folded down. Touch screen, A/C, AWD, tinted glass, power windows, backup camera. That’s pretty loaded for a base model car. The down sides: The mileage isn’t quite as high as rated, but we consistently get around 30 mpg. A little noisy on the hwy. Wish the backup camera also beeped when objects are close. Owned 1 month. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse