Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

3.0
List Price
$23,795
Disappointing Sti

flying finn, 06/03/2010
The car was great to 4700 mile marker. Ringland failure downed car and it has been @ dealership for 3 weeks awaiting repair. Have read of widespread issues w/ engine which manufacturer is denying. I don't have much faith in the car when I get it back after this experience. WRC caliber STI's are a thing of the past when they are offered in factory guise.

