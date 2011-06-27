Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition Consumer Reviews
STI-ME!
My 5th Subaru in 18 years. Started with a 92 Legacy sedan; 02 & 05 Legacy GT sedans have also filled my driveway. My wife also bought an 06 Legacy GT after driving mine. Other than maintenance/yearly inspections I have never had any problems with my Subarus. 3 weeks ago I was ready to buy a used Lotus Elise, new JCWorks MINI or new BMW 135i, when I made a trip to my dealer for my 05 Legacy inspection. By days-end I bought a WRX STi SE hatchback which I test-drove wrapped in white plastic, fresh off the delivery truck. Ive yet to question my decision. Wow, what a ride and it comes with serious street cred! Mine is Dark Grey Metallic; a real looker, but mature, color, IMHO.
STI Special Edition
I just traded in my 2002 WRX (which I loved and which took me over 108,000 miles without a hiccup, but was getting a bit shabby)for this "Special Edition" STI. The acceleration, grip levels and cornering are mind-boggling for a 4 door car. I thought my old WRX was quick but this thing is a rocket ship. Easy to drive and stable at high speeds. Driver-controllable differentials and driver- controlled "sport", "sport plus" and "intelligent" settings for either raw power in the twisties or relaxed economical highway driving. The body style is aggressive with wide wheel arches and the JDM wheels with summer tires. Interior could be more luxurious but I bought the car to drive, not live in. Love it
Still lovin' this rocket!
After 4 months this street legal rocket-ship is still the best escape I can recommend to those who want safety, power and AWD fun for a daily driver or a weekend warrior! No regrets in adding this power monster to my growing Subaru fleet (the 5th Subaru I've owned); it compliments my 2005 Legacy GT sedan perfectly. Looking forward to taking this beast to NJ MotorSports in the spring for a track weekend; it separates itself from the pack in that it handles superbly, power is smooth and turbo spools-up quick; the adjustable torque and limited-slip features are also excellent. Ride quality is tight and extreme - it goes where you point it - what more could you want from a performance car?
Love the STI
Have only a couple hundred miles on this beast, but I am feeling the love. Very mild mannered in daily driving, and the stiff suspension is livable. But, any acceleration above 4,000 rpm is when the magic happens. Then hold on! Superior performance and handling for a bargain price.
The car is great fun as a daily driver
From '03 WRX to '10 STi SE. Even with the AC on, this car's acceleration absolutely destroys my 03 WRX w/ AC turned off, and less turbo lag. Ride is noticeably stiffer (but quieter), but an issue only on poorly maintained roads; handles extremely well. Plenty of room for the kids in the back seat, dog in the hatch. Interior/seats are nice, but seats need more side bolstering. Stereo is awful. Short- throw shifter a must-have upgrade. Can set fuel cut as high as 6700, neat little beeping shift light. Adjustable center differential. Set throttle to S#, Sport and I mode are sluggish. Brembo stopping power is just brutal. I average 18.5mpg mixed driving. 5-star crash-test ratings.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner