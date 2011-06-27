  1. Home
Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Impreza
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$4,071 - $6,482
Used Impreza for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

STI-ME!

Which Subaru Be U?, 07/27/2010
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

My 5th Subaru in 18 years. Started with a 92 Legacy sedan; 02 & 05 Legacy GT sedans have also filled my driveway. My wife also bought an 06 Legacy GT after driving mine. Other than maintenance/yearly inspections I have never had any problems with my Subarus. 3 weeks ago I was ready to buy a used Lotus Elise, new JCWorks MINI or new BMW 135i, when I made a trip to my dealer for my 05 Legacy inspection. By days-end I bought a WRX STi SE hatchback which I test-drove wrapped in white plastic, fresh off the delivery truck. Ive yet to question my decision. Wow, what a ride and it comes with serious street cred! Mine is Dark Grey Metallic; a real looker, but mature, color, IMHO.

Report Abuse

STI Special Edition

solly, 04/18/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I just traded in my 2002 WRX (which I loved and which took me over 108,000 miles without a hiccup, but was getting a bit shabby)for this "Special Edition" STI. The acceleration, grip levels and cornering are mind-boggling for a 4 door car. I thought my old WRX was quick but this thing is a rocket ship. Easy to drive and stable at high speeds. Driver-controllable differentials and driver- controlled "sport", "sport plus" and "intelligent" settings for either raw power in the twisties or relaxed economical highway driving. The body style is aggressive with wide wheel arches and the JDM wheels with summer tires. Interior could be more luxurious but I bought the car to drive, not live in. Love it

Report Abuse

Still lovin' this rocket!

Which Subaru Be U?, 10/30/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

After 4 months this street legal rocket-ship is still the best escape I can recommend to those who want safety, power and AWD fun for a daily driver or a weekend warrior! No regrets in adding this power monster to my growing Subaru fleet (the 5th Subaru I've owned); it compliments my 2005 Legacy GT sedan perfectly. Looking forward to taking this beast to NJ MotorSports in the spring for a track weekend; it separates itself from the pack in that it handles superbly, power is smooth and turbo spools-up quick; the adjustable torque and limited-slip features are also excellent. Ride quality is tight and extreme - it goes where you point it - what more could you want from a performance car?

Report Abuse

Love the STI

Mike_ND, 07/08/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Have only a couple hundred miles on this beast, but I am feeling the love. Very mild mannered in daily driving, and the stiff suspension is livable. But, any acceleration above 4,000 rpm is when the magic happens. Then hold on! Superior performance and handling for a bargain price.

Report Abuse

The car is great fun as a daily driver

Scooby, 07/26/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

From '03 WRX to '10 STi SE. Even with the AC on, this car's acceleration absolutely destroys my 03 WRX w/ AC turned off, and less turbo lag. Ride is noticeably stiffer (but quieter), but an issue only on poorly maintained roads; handles extremely well. Plenty of room for the kids in the back seat, dog in the hatch. Interior/seats are nice, but seats need more side bolstering. Stereo is awful. Short- throw shifter a must-have upgrade. Can set fuel cut as high as 6700, neat little beeping shift light. Adjustable center differential. Set throttle to S#, Sport and I mode are sluggish. Brembo stopping power is just brutal. I average 18.5mpg mixed driving. 5-star crash-test ratings.

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles