Used 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Special Edition Consumer Reviews

STI-ME! Which Subaru Be U? , 07/27/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful My 5th Subaru in 18 years. Started with a 92 Legacy sedan; 02 & 05 Legacy GT sedans have also filled my driveway. My wife also bought an 06 Legacy GT after driving mine. Other than maintenance/yearly inspections I have never had any problems with my Subarus. 3 weeks ago I was ready to buy a used Lotus Elise, new JCWorks MINI or new BMW 135i, when I made a trip to my dealer for my 05 Legacy inspection. By days-end I bought a WRX STi SE hatchback which I test-drove wrapped in white plastic, fresh off the delivery truck. Ive yet to question my decision. Wow, what a ride and it comes with serious street cred! Mine is Dark Grey Metallic; a real looker, but mature, color, IMHO.

STI Special Edition solly , 04/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just traded in my 2002 WRX (which I loved and which took me over 108,000 miles without a hiccup, but was getting a bit shabby)for this "Special Edition" STI. The acceleration, grip levels and cornering are mind-boggling for a 4 door car. I thought my old WRX was quick but this thing is a rocket ship. Easy to drive and stable at high speeds. Driver-controllable differentials and driver- controlled "sport", "sport plus" and "intelligent" settings for either raw power in the twisties or relaxed economical highway driving. The body style is aggressive with wide wheel arches and the JDM wheels with summer tires. Interior could be more luxurious but I bought the car to drive, not live in. Love it

Still lovin' this rocket! Which Subaru Be U? , 10/30/2010 1 of 2 people found this review helpful After 4 months this street legal rocket-ship is still the best escape I can recommend to those who want safety, power and AWD fun for a daily driver or a weekend warrior! No regrets in adding this power monster to my growing Subaru fleet (the 5th Subaru I've owned); it compliments my 2005 Legacy GT sedan perfectly. Looking forward to taking this beast to NJ MotorSports in the spring for a track weekend; it separates itself from the pack in that it handles superbly, power is smooth and turbo spools-up quick; the adjustable torque and limited-slip features are also excellent. Ride quality is tight and extreme - it goes where you point it - what more could you want from a performance car?

Love the STI Mike_ND , 07/08/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Have only a couple hundred miles on this beast, but I am feeling the love. Very mild mannered in daily driving, and the stiff suspension is livable. But, any acceleration above 4,000 rpm is when the magic happens. Then hold on! Superior performance and handling for a bargain price.