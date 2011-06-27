Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan
I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6.
Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful
I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away.
The perfect car for hand controls
As a disabled driver, I purchased this car for the safety it provides in snow. It runs quietly and is quite comfortable. Plenty of pep too. But mostly, a car must be equipped with hand controls for me to drive. Not all cars are created equal in this regard. In my 30 years of driving with controls, I've never had an easier install with minimal intrusion into the cabin space. It's as if Subaru designed this car specifically for the disabled driver in mind. My driving position is superb and feels totally natural and not awkward. For those unfortunate folks who need to drive by hand, give this car a look. It just works.
Love
This is an easy car to own. I've had it for 5 years and have not had to do any repairs, just normal maintenance. I had previously owned a Subaru before this one and was hit on the drivers door. My only injury was a burn from the side air bag. The car was totaled. I fully believe this car saved my life.
2010 2.5 I Manual
This car burns a ton of oil and they will not fix it. It has to burn more than 1 quart every 1,200 miles or they will not fix it. I am unhappy with Subaru for this reason alone. I will not buy another Subaru or promote buying any of their cars. If something breaks or is flawed, like my engine, they won't make it right.
