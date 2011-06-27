  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza
  4. Used 2010 Subaru Impreza
  5. Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Impreza
5(56%)4(25%)3(10%)2(6%)1(3%)
4.3
32 reviews
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale
List Price Range
$6,600 - $12,995
Used Impreza for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan

Anonymous, 12/08/2010
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6.

Report Abuse

Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful

crtruthbtold, 09/24/2014
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away.

Report Abuse

The perfect car for hand controls

larryinlc, 06/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

As a disabled driver, I purchased this car for the safety it provides in snow. It runs quietly and is quite comfortable. Plenty of pep too. But mostly, a car must be equipped with hand controls for me to drive. Not all cars are created equal in this regard. In my 30 years of driving with controls, I've never had an easier install with minimal intrusion into the cabin space. It's as if Subaru designed this car specifically for the disabled driver in mind. My driving position is superb and feels totally natural and not awkward. For those unfortunate folks who need to drive by hand, give this car a look. It just works.

Report Abuse

Love

Rebecca pettit, 09/29/2016
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

This is an easy car to own. I've had it for 5 years and have not had to do any repairs, just normal maintenance. I had previously owned a Subaru before this one and was hit on the drivers door. My only injury was a burn from the side air bag. The car was totaled. I fully believe this car saved my life.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2010 2.5 I Manual

okkphil1, 04/26/2011
6 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car burns a ton of oil and they will not fix it. It has to burn more than 1 quart every 1,200 miles or they will not fix it. I am unhappy with Subaru for this reason alone. I will not buy another Subaru or promote buying any of their cars. If something breaks or is flawed, like my engine, they won't make it right.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Imprezas for sale

Related Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles