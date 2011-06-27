Used 2010 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

2010 2.5i Subaru Sedan Anonymous , 12/08/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I purchased my Subaru Impreza about 5 months ago after trading off my Honda Pilot. I was hesitant because of the large amount of snow we get in North Dakota. However, I could not be happier with the trade. The gas mileage is much better, no problems in the first 8,000 miles, and it is fun to drive. We ended up with 12 inches of snow in 24 hours and I had no issues commuting to and from work. Probably the funnest car I have owned, and it is number 6. Report Abuse

Oil burner - burnt engine/valves. Awful crtruthbtold , 09/24/2014 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I bough (and I am now selling) my 2010 Subaru Impreza (Outback Sport). I bought it new, it burns oil. Ridiculous. All the maintenance and oil changes as required. In under 100K miles I had an oil leak develop and had to replace valve gasket -$$$ repair. less than 10K miles later I had a push rod bearing go because of oil burning! and now I have to buy a short block engine if I wanted to repair it. I am selling it for salvage for more than I expected as I refuse to sink good money after bad. At least I don't owe any money on it. This is the 2nd Subaru I have purchased with oil issues (the other was a turbo Baja - 4 burned valves while still under warranty in the first 36K miles).Stay away. Report Abuse

The perfect car for hand controls larryinlc , 06/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful As a disabled driver, I purchased this car for the safety it provides in snow. It runs quietly and is quite comfortable. Plenty of pep too. But mostly, a car must be equipped with hand controls for me to drive. Not all cars are created equal in this regard. In my 30 years of driving with controls, I've never had an easier install with minimal intrusion into the cabin space. It's as if Subaru designed this car specifically for the disabled driver in mind. My driving position is superb and feels totally natural and not awkward. For those unfortunate folks who need to drive by hand, give this car a look. It just works. Report Abuse

Love Rebecca pettit , 09/29/2016 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful This is an easy car to own. I've had it for 5 years and have not had to do any repairs, just normal maintenance. I had previously owned a Subaru before this one and was hit on the drivers door. My only injury was a burn from the side air bag. The car was totaled. I fully believe this car saved my life. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse