Used 1993 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Sonnie (1993 Subaru Impreza) DLG (daddys little girl)
Well idk really what to say other than i am very satisfied by Sonnies performance esppecially only being a 1.8 liter. Sonnie has alot of life ahead of her only having 132,000 miles.
Imprezas have potential.
I got my Impreza for 1500 dollars at a dealership. It was a trade in for a newer car, and it was in amazing condition. The engine looks brand new, with no leaks. The aesthetics are slowly wearing out, but it's all easily fixed. The car accelerates pretty slowly, but handles very well. It looks good too, inside and out, with the options of turning it into an STi/WRX, which makes this car simply amazing to me. I want to own this car for many, many years. It has 220,000 miles and is extremely reliable. I have put a few thousand miles on it, taken it across Texas, and haven't had a worry.
IMPREZA'S ARE IMPRESSIVE
This vehicle is unbelievablly reliable. I've only had to replace the battery once, just recently, and fixed the right cv joint. This car has had no other problems & my overall maintenance expense has been minimal. I love this car & will keep it until the end, if the end ever comes!
Good Bang for the Buck
The car is seriously under powered. The fuel economy should be higher for such a small (and weak) car. I got it used. Had to put $1100 into the car for misc. repairs, now the engine sounds really sweet. The car has 144K miles on it and I'm hoping that it'll make it to 200K. It's looking good now.
A keeper
Not the car to get if your're looking for HP performance but is extremely reliable. It rides and handles very well. I cannot justify selling mine. I don't think I can find a car that will be as trouble free.
