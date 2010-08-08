Used 1993 Subaru Impreza for Sale Near Me

2,714 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
  • 1993 Subaru Impreza L
    used

    1993 Subaru Impreza L

    145,350 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,377

    Details
  • 1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport
    used

    1999 Subaru Impreza Outback Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $913

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza 2.5 RS

    184,731 miles

    $2,850

    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    169,742 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in White
    used

    2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    18,291 miles

    $14,995

    $5,586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in White
    used

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    4,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,550

    $3,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Silver
    used

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    28,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,918

    $5,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX in Silver
    used

    2002 Subaru Impreza WRX

    110,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,311

    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    16,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,726

    $2,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport in Gray
    certified

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport

    5,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,988

    $3,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    49,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $4,423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Dark Red
    certified

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    11,434 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,990

    $2,891 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in White
    certified

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    23,369 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,995

    $3,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    22,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,650

    $3,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited in White
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited

    14,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $2,883 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i

    1,950 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,550

    $2,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Subaru Impreza WRX in Black
    used

    2010 Subaru Impreza WRX

    159,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,488

    $2,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

    39,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,399

    $4,361 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,714 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Impreza

Overall Consumer Rating
4.330 Reviews
  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (67%)
  • 3
    (3%)
Happy Owner
Happy Owner,08/08/2010
I bought this car in '00 with 19K. Now has 145K and ready to give to my sis. Car has been super. Wagon is versatile for trips to hardware store, etc. AC charge went low but uses R12 so forget it! timing belt and a fuel injector was the only major maint. other than brakes/tires/battery. Very easy to work on this car. I would love to have another one with 19K on the odometer! I will miss it an awful lot. Told sister when she'd done with it I want it back.
Report abuse
