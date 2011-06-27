  1. Home
Used 2018 Subaru Forester Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Forester
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,695
See Forester Inventory
Starting MSRP
$36,090
See Forester Inventory
Starting MSRP
$23,795
See Forester Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manualContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG242528
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manualContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
descent controlnoyesno
Center limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg23/27 mpg26/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)349.8/445.2 mi.365.7/429.3 mi.413.4/508.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG242528
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.0 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5800 rpm250 hp @ 5600 rpm170 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
direct injectionnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesnoyes
cornering lightsnoyesno
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
pre-collision safety systemnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
LED headlampnoyesno
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Popular Package #2Ayesnoyes
Protection Package #1yesnoyes
Protection Package #3yesnoyes
Standard Model - 2.5i Premium 6MT or 2.0XT Premium CVTyesnono
Standard Model - 2.5i Touring and 2.0XT Touring (Black Interior)noyesno
Standard Model - 2.5i Touring and 2.0XT Touring (Saddle Brown Interior)noyesno
50th Anniversary Editionnoyesno
Popular Package #2noyesno
Alloy Wheel Packagenonoyes
Standard Model - 2.5inonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
8 total speakersnoyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesno
memory card slotnoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
440 watts stereo outputnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
keyless ignitionnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnoyesno
Cargo floor matsnoyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
heated steering wheelnoyesno
Air conditioningnonoyes
Dual vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesno
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Packageyesnoyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryesyesyes
Compartment Separatoryesyesyes
Cargo Net Rear Seat Backyesyesyes
Cargo Net Rearyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Redyesyesyes
Side Sill Plate - Frontyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
Tweeter Kityesnoyes
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesnoyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesnoyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Speaker Kityesnoyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyesyesyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lightingyesnoyes
Cargo Trayyesnoyes
Cargo Net Sideyesyesyes
Cargo Cover (Manual Rear Gate)yesnoyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionnoyesno
Exterior Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionnoyesno
STI Leather Shift Knob CVTnoyesyes
Interior & Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/ Homelink & Approach Lighting & Blind Spot Detectionnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.0 in.57.0 in.57.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
clothyesnoyes
leathernoyesno
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.39.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
reclining rear seatsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Door Edge Guard Quartz Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Interioryesnoyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Venetian Red Pearlyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch and Harnessyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Cross Bar Set - Aeroyesyesyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Gray Interioryesnoyes
Sport Grilleyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Dark Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Jasmine Greenyesnoyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyesnoyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guard Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Redyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Exhaust Tipyesnoyes
Door Edge Guard Sepia Bronzenoyesno
Body Side Molding Kit Sepia Bronzenoyesno
Cross Bar Set - Fixed (Carrier Base)nonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.68.5 cu.ft.74.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3349 lbs.3717 lbs.3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.5 cu.ft.31.5 cu.ft.34.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach23.0 degrees23.0 degrees23.0 degrees
Angle of departure25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Length181.5 in.180.9 in.181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height68.2 in.68.2 in.66.4 in.
EPA interior volume134.8 cu.ft.134.8 cu.ft.142.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Exterior Colors
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Heritage Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Sepia Bronze Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
225/60R H tiresyesnoyes
alloy wheelsyesyesno
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
225/55R H tiresnoyesno
partial wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,695
Starting MSRP
$36,090
Starting MSRP
$23,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Forester InventorySee Forester InventorySee Forester Inventory

