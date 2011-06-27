Used 2015 Subaru Forester Consumer Reviews

Exactly what I need bbq4 , 06/24/2014 76 of 77 people found this review helpful I keep seeing reviews of this car, saying that it is too spartan. To be honest, I only need that and nothing more. There are things that regardless of money, you simply can't find anywhere else aside from the Forester and those things are: easily the best visibility of any vehicule I've ever driven; best AWD system, best fuel economy for an AWD compact SUV, best safety rating in its class, among the most spacious compact SUV, having among the biggest panoramic sunroof. For those reasons alone, I'm extremely happy with my purchase! Honestly, I don't want to pay more for a name or for gadgets that would not make a difference if there's a snowstorm outside and that I needed to go somwhere. Report Abuse

5000 mile update mcm0455 , 05/28/2015 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Not much has changed in my overall opinion over that past 5000 miles. Still a hoot to drive, lots of pull with the turbo engine. I installed an aftermarket tow hitch to carry my mountain bike, still have plenty of ground clearance. Gas mileage has been fine at around 22mpg, with mostly city driving. Have seen over 30mpg on slower highways(65mph). Will be installing snow tires next winter, had it up in the mountains in some pretty deep snow and slick roads, it made it up no problem with the OEM tires, but I do like the extra grip of snow tires on slick roads. Report Abuse

2015 Subaru Forester Overview tjpillar , 02/05/2016 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 55 people found this review helpful My wife and I test drove the; Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, Toyota Rav4, Nissan Rogue, and Ford Escape. In honesty the smoothness of the ride is probably tied for second with the Rogue losing to the Rav4. Does that mean its a bad ride? No! The Forester has a stiffer "sporty" suspension system but it was much better than the Escape and CR-V. The interior of the Forester is really great with materials and comfort of the seats front and rear. The outside noise isn't too bad to be honest, but I would say it could be a little quieter. There is plenty of space for all individuals. The sound system really is pretty nice especially since it wasn't upgraded or anything. The Forester has a lot of pep for a four cylinder engine with decent power to accelerate when you need and takes hills really well. When it comes to space within the Forester there is plenty for cargo and seems like tons with the back seats folded down. Whats super great is the minimal blind spots! You have such a wide back window and side windows with almost no obstruction to your vision and the side mirrors are located on the door to enhance viability of your surrounding. Subaru did a really good job on the Forester with safety (Look up the crash tests on YouTube if you don't believe me) compared to all other CUV's. Standard AWD is a great feature especially for those with crazy winters. My biggest "gripe" If we want to even call it that is the infotainment system. Talk about a pain having to put each contact from your phone in one at a time, yeesh. Most cars sync with your phone once your in the vehicle. Overall, the Subaru Forester is comfortable especially on long drives. Has great get up when its needed. Gas mileage is good! HWY from Southern California to Phoenix got me 32.9 mpg and back was 33.4 mpg (don't hear me complaining about that. Also we love how in the Forester there isn't an "ECO" button that chokes and compromises the car like the Nissan Rogue, Subaru just made a fuel efficient vehicle with decent power. If you haven't at least test drivin' it to expand your options, you should as my recommendation. Yes we're at 22k mileage with a ways to go, but hey reliability right? EVERY company has a lemon once in a while, but I have talked to a LOT of longtime Subaru owners and they have all stayed Loyal and loved their cars, so far we do too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Our second XT , just as good as the first! UPDATE subewannabe , 06/18/2014 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 68 of 70 people found this review helpful We've had this car for 8 weeks, bought to replace our 2004 XT. It's astounding how far technology and design has improved. The car is so much more comfortable than the 2004 , especially for 4 passengers. The Forester greenhouse has been preserved, which makes it one of the easiest cars to drive. The Eyesight system , with adaptive cruise control, object detection and automatic speed reduction works extremely well and very smoothly. The ride is a bit hard, not unexpected in a AWD small SUV with lots of ground clearance and sport rims and tires. The touchscreen MMI is simply awful...I cant believe Subaru fell short on this while doing so well on everything else. UPDATE: After 2 years plus of ownership, we are still very happy with this car. Great for city, road trips, hauling dogs and kayaks, kids to college. So far no mechanical or electric issues or repairs. MMI is still frustrating. UPDATE II: After 4+ years, still going strong, only one major repair issue. The passenger side front axle started making a clicking noise when turning, diagnostic of a common problem in this model but they said it was only that side and replaced it under warranty. The same problem has returned after less than 5K miles. Back to the shop. Otherwise, Eyesight system is industry's best for a reason, MMI is still awful. Passenger side electric seat would be a nice improvement. Our 2 yellow labs agree: DOG -APPROVED! Update III - 6 years and 90K miles later, still going strong ! The clicking front transaxle issue persisted, and it turned out the local dealership changed out the wrong side! They corrected this at no charge, Otherwise, no repairs, no issues. We moved into a new home in a mountain community with some steep roads and drives and our gravel driveway is 300 ' of slope. The Forester never spins a tire. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse