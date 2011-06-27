  1. Home
2021 Subaru Crosstrek Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Crosstrek
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manualContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG252530
Total Seating555
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manualContinuously variable-speed automatic
descent controlnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg22/29 mpg28/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.2/481.4 mi.365.2/481.4 mi.464.8/547.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.16.6 gal.16.6 gal.
Combined MPG252530
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
dusk sensing headlampsnoyesno
auto delay off headlampsnoyesno
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnonoyes
pre-collision safety systemnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Popular Package #1yesnoyes
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #3yesyesyes
Popular Package #5noyesno
Popular Package #4noyesno
Popular Package #2noyesno
Sport Package - 17" Wheelsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesno
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesno
Cargo floor matsnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyesyesyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyesyesyes
STI Shift Knob - 6MTyesyesno
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyesyesyes
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyesyes
Sunshade - Windshieldyesyesyes
Side Sill Plateyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesnoyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradenoyesno
STI Leather Shift Knob - CVTnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
clothyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Body Side Molding - Plasma Yellow Pearlyesyesyes
STI Roof Spoileryesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Pure Redyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesnoyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Horizon Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Cool Gray Khakiyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Cool Gray Khakiyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Plasma Yellowyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyesyes
Crossbar Set - Aeroyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Horizon Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Pure Redyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Maximum cargo capacity55.3 cu.ft.55.3 cu.ft.55.3 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3117 lbs.3146 lbs.3188 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.8 cu.ft.20.8 cu.ft.20.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.63.6 in.63.6 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.9 in.104.9 in.104.9 in.
Width71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Cool Gray Khaki
  • Horizon Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Yellow Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black w/Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Gray w/Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P225/60R17 98H tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,245
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$23,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes

