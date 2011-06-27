2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Gas Saving SUV ?
I bought the 2019 Crosstrek Plug in hybrid to do something for the enironment. Good clearance, and trailer pulling - two things I wanted for work and fun. I wish the electric range was longer, but by plugging in the middle of the day, I can usually go all electric around town for 40 to 45 miles- considerably farther than the EPA estimates. I added a 240 volt plug and purchased a second charger (despite assurances from the dealership thet the included unit could take both voltages) That means even an hour at home gives me another 10 miles. Electric range drops if you drive on the freeway at 65. A few too many buttons in the steering wheel- I will get used to them- or learn to ignore them. Interior is spacious for passengers (compared to my old Forester). The seats fold down easily for carrying tools or gear and make up for the decreased cargo space.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Crosstrek
Related 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020