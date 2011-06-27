2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid Consumer Reviews

John , 02/15/2020 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

I bought the 2019 Crosstrek Plug in hybrid to do something for the enironment. Good clearance, and trailer pulling - two things I wanted for work and fun. I wish the electric range was longer, but by plugging in the middle of the day, I can usually go all electric around town for 40 to 45 miles- considerably farther than the EPA estimates. I added a 240 volt plug and purchased a second charger (despite assurances from the dealership thet the included unit could take both voltages) That means even an hour at home gives me another 10 miles. Electric range drops if you drive on the freeway at 65. A few too many buttons in the steering wheel- I will get used to them- or learn to ignore them. Interior is spacious for passengers (compared to my old Forester). The seats fold down easily for carrying tools or gear and make up for the decreased cargo space.