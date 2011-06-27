  1. Home
Used 2006 Subaru Baja Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Baja
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG211822
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
viscous center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg16/21 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.270.4/354.9 mi.338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG211822
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (required)Regular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm210 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Valve timingnoVariableno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnoyes
telescoping antennayesnoyes
mast antennanoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
vinyl/clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Front track57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity77.7 cu.ft.77.7 cu.ft.77.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3665 lbs.3665 lbs.3610 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.0.36 cd.0.36 cd.
Angle of approach18.7 degrees18.7 degrees18.7 degrees
Angle of departure20.4 degrees20.4 degrees20.4 degrees
Length193.3 in.193.3 in.193.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.2400 lbs.2400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height65.1 in.65.1 in.65.1 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Rear track57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Atlantic Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
P225/60R H tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
