Used 2017 smart fortwo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
a great little car

tbab, 10/21/2018
prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

i've driven the car from New Mexico and back. it's a great road car with plenty of acceleration and stamina on hills. the gas mileage is excellent on the highway. a perfect car for one person.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
