Used 2004 Scion xB Wagon Consumer Reviews
Pierre's xB
This car is fun to drive and turns heads in town. Although it is marketed to the young crowd it is a great car for people over 50 because it is very easy to get in and out. The legs room in the back is outstanding even for tall people. My father-in-law is 8' tall and he still has room before in knees. When the back seats are down the cargo volume is huge for a car this size.
I still love it!
I loved this car the first time I sat in it. The placement of the instruments, the amazing interior room, the outstanding visibility is great. I am 6'7" and have 6" head clearance as the driver and my 6'9" son can sit behind me without having his knees in my back or his head on the ceiling. I've been in quite a few different SUVs, and NONE have had as much room for 5 adults as the xB. My only gripe is the steering wheel does impinge on the leg room a bit, but that happens with virtually every car I've driven except large luxury cars. It handles well, and has a great feel for the road, though can be a bit of a rough ride if you are used to luxury rides. The storage space is minimal.
Crash Worthy
Just totaled my XB (04/19/08) with a head-on crash with a Dodge Dakota P-up (airbags deployed). The drivers area was in perfect shape. The front end was crushed to the base of the windshield. Crumple zones worked as advertised. I walked away as did my 4 year old son who was strapped in his child seat in the back passenger side. I'm back in the market to buy another one(2004-2006). 2008 XB's look like they were designed by the Michelin Man...Yuck!
211,083 miles and STILL RELIABLE !!!
This is an update on my previous review titled. 140K Upright Go-Kart Written by George on 06/14/2008. This lil'car with lots of interior room is still super reliable. I have replaced normal wear items like tires, power steering/water pump belt and front brake pads. I change the oil and oil filter every 5k, air filter every 6mo. and transmission gear oil every year. I suck out the power steering and brake fluid with a turkey baster and refill every year. The xB is pretty good in the snow with all season tires, however, it's super stable and near impossible to get stuck with snow tires.
Form Follows Function
If you want is a cheap, extremely reliable four door with way more space than you'd first notice, this is it. If you want comfort and power, go elsewhere. If you don't expect more than you should from this true Econo-Box, than you'll actually find the Xb a joy to own. It's actually fun to drive and does well with it's limited HP (tho an automatic with the air on must be a drag). It's extremely roomy inside, and easy to get into for older folks, and it'll haul lots of junk. Top that off w/30+ mpg and rock solid reliability and cheap to maintain prices and it's perfect for those who like it's frugal design nature.
