Used 2007 Scion tC Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Awesome car! kellyen , 02/12/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Honestly, if you are thinking about getting this car, get it. I had it for 4 years, been through 4 accidents, then it finally got totaled last week when some woman on drugs hit me on the highway. The first response people thought I was dead or badly injured. I walked out w/o a scratch. The car took all of the damage. This car is VERY safe and I'd recommend it to anyone. I just bought a 2009 Scion tC to replace it because I liked the 07 so much. **I would not recommend this car to a tall person. I'm 5'4" and the car was perfect for me, but my taller friends were a little uncomfortable.** Report Abuse

07 Scion tC ts1989 , 08/20/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought my tC used with 120,000 in March of 2013...figured it would be beneficial to write a review about a used one. No issues with the car for the first 10,000 miles, then my engine failed at 131,000. I understand it was used but with a Toyota engine...kinda surprised me. This was a car I always wanted, and I loved having it. Acceleration was pretty awesome (roommate had a Volks Jetta turbo and I smoked him) and the handling was good, even with it "having been around the block". The sunroof was amazing, although like others I too did have issues with the rattling. My suggestion: if you're looking for a used one, get it mechanically checked before buying! Report Abuse

Burning excessive Oil, bad rubber use, moonroof Ex-TC Owner , 04/26/2016 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful After owning the car since day it rolled out at the shop, I have come to know this car fully in my last 9 years of ownership! I am surprised as to why ratings here are so high! Every TC owner I know has these issues. Moon-roof motor died within first year, they replaced it, then again the second, I had to pay for that, and then again the third year, by which time, I didn't want, a yearly, $1000 fee to use the Moon-roof 4 months out of the year. That is $250/month! The gasket that seals the hatch/trunk door had melted by 3rd year and there is no ownership on dealership's part for this low quality rubber's use. After few winter/summer cycles, you will have this issue and your trunk becomes unusable regardless of the outside temperatures. Trunk release switch cover is even worst, it literally melts into the plastic contrition that sets the release. It was very painful to get all the rubber out of the switch, now running without the cover, so the switch is operational, but, due to exposure to the elements, it died, and had to replace it, but second one melted too, so had to do the same. Removing that melted rubber is neither fun nor quick! The engine, on average, burns 1 quart every 1300 miles! This can get real expensive, especially if you using good, fully synthetic oil. Apparently, this amount is well under their limits! There are no regulations or laws, so companies can set their own limits internally as to what constitutes "excessive"! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2007 Tc Burning Oil Excessively George D , 12/29/2015 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 19 of 21 people found this review helpful Be aware of the excessive oil consumption of this car. My 2007 Tc started burning oil at around 50,000 miles when the oil lamp turned on. Toyota extended the warranty but will not fix it for some reason. They will tell you to take oil consumption tests until the warranty runs out in 2016. Google this problem and you will know more. I will not recommend anyone buying any Scion car until Toyota commits to fixing this problem. Report Abuse