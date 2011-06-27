Used 2007 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

Good Bang for your Buck... LisaM , 11/18/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy. Report Abuse

2007 Saturn Vue 5-speed Manual kwakkerhead , 12/24/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle new. I have had few problems with it. Ignition coil and (as a result) catalytic converter went out at about 90,000 miles. A/C developed leak at about 100k miles. No other problems. This has been a comfortable and reliable vehicle that I never hesitate to take on long trips. Cargo space is excellent. Comfort for driver and passengers is excellent. Styling is acceptable. Handling is good for a small SUV. Gas mileage is excellent, as I average about 26-27 miles per gallon. Has 125,000 miles and has shown no signs of wear on 4-cyl engine, which is very adequate mated to the 5-speed manual transmission. All things considered, this has been an overall excellent vehicle.

OK John , 07/02/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The SUV looks really nice and it's a fun SUV to drive. At 54,000, I had to replace the wheel bearings and this was costly. I have also replaced the brakes three times since buying the truck.

Our 5th Saturn Rob Thompson , 09/12/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is our 5th Saturn and our 1st. SUV. I'm impressed with the comfort of the VUE. Having had 2 of the smaller Saturn's and 2 of the L series larger Saturns. I thought that the ride would be rougher but have found it to be even better than the sedans. I really enjoy driving this vehicle and the handling is great. I look forward to many happy driving miles in the VUE.