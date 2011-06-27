Used 2007 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews
Good Bang for your Buck...
I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy.
2007 Saturn Vue 5-speed Manual
I bought this vehicle new. I have had few problems with it. Ignition coil and (as a result) catalytic converter went out at about 90,000 miles. A/C developed leak at about 100k miles. No other problems. This has been a comfortable and reliable vehicle that I never hesitate to take on long trips. Cargo space is excellent. Comfort for driver and passengers is excellent. Styling is acceptable. Handling is good for a small SUV. Gas mileage is excellent, as I average about 26-27 miles per gallon. Has 125,000 miles and has shown no signs of wear on 4-cyl engine, which is very adequate mated to the 5-speed manual transmission. All things considered, this has been an overall excellent vehicle.
OK
The SUV looks really nice and it's a fun SUV to drive. At 54,000, I had to replace the wheel bearings and this was costly. I have also replaced the brakes three times since buying the truck.
Our 5th Saturn
This is our 5th Saturn and our 1st. SUV. I'm impressed with the comfort of the VUE. Having had 2 of the smaller Saturn's and 2 of the L series larger Saturns. I thought that the ride would be rougher but have found it to be even better than the sedans. I really enjoy driving this vehicle and the handling is great. I look forward to many happy driving miles in the VUE.
2 Months in shop
Stay away from the Vue. We have had our Vue for about 18 months and it has sent over 2 months in the shop. 2 front wheel bearings, a strut, front linkage, air conditioner have all been replaced. The drivers and passenger doors and tailgate had to be repainted and we paid the the additional money for the paint and fabric protection. We talked to customer service at Saturn and they told us that the noise it is making now is a lumbering noise that is probably sheet metal flexing when you go over bumps. Nothing they can fix. Incredible! Something is wrong in the front end and it is definitely a safety issue and they won't do anything about it. We need help before bearings go out again!
Sponsored cars related to the VUE
Related Used 2007 Saturn VUE SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner