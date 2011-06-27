  1. Home
Used 2007 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

Good Bang for your Buck...

LisaM, 11/18/2006
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have owned a few of GM's vehicles. After talking with other Saturn's owners, all of them said that they would not purchase any other vehicle. So, I decided to purchased the VUE. I just love it. I've got so much for my money. No need to purchase packages, no need to add on anything, unless you want sunroof, leather. I didn't need that. But, everything else came in one package. I even got OnStar. The ride is wonderful. I previously owned a Buick Regal and it was a 6 cylinder and now have a 4 cylinder and I can't tell the difference. I now fill-up every week and 1/2 instead of filling up every week. Trust me on this. This is a good buy.

Report Abuse

2007 Saturn Vue 5-speed Manual

kwakkerhead, 12/24/2011
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle new. I have had few problems with it. Ignition coil and (as a result) catalytic converter went out at about 90,000 miles. A/C developed leak at about 100k miles. No other problems. This has been a comfortable and reliable vehicle that I never hesitate to take on long trips. Cargo space is excellent. Comfort for driver and passengers is excellent. Styling is acceptable. Handling is good for a small SUV. Gas mileage is excellent, as I average about 26-27 miles per gallon. Has 125,000 miles and has shown no signs of wear on 4-cyl engine, which is very adequate mated to the 5-speed manual transmission. All things considered, this has been an overall excellent vehicle.

Report Abuse

OK

John, 07/02/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

The SUV looks really nice and it's a fun SUV to drive. At 54,000, I had to replace the wheel bearings and this was costly. I have also replaced the brakes three times since buying the truck.

Report Abuse

Our 5th Saturn

Rob Thompson, 09/12/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is our 5th Saturn and our 1st. SUV. I'm impressed with the comfort of the VUE. Having had 2 of the smaller Saturn's and 2 of the L series larger Saturns. I thought that the ride would be rougher but have found it to be even better than the sedans. I really enjoy driving this vehicle and the handling is great. I look forward to many happy driving miles in the VUE.

Report Abuse

2 Months in shop

Bad Vue , 10/17/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Stay away from the Vue. We have had our Vue for about 18 months and it has sent over 2 months in the shop. 2 front wheel bearings, a strut, front linkage, air conditioner have all been replaced. The drivers and passenger doors and tailgate had to be repainted and we paid the the additional money for the paint and fabric protection. We talked to customer service at Saturn and they told us that the noise it is making now is a lumbering noise that is probably sheet metal flexing when you go over bumps. Nothing they can fix. Incredible! Something is wrong in the front end and it is definitely a safety issue and they won't do anything about it. We need help before bearings go out again!

Report Abuse
