Used 2007 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 VUE
5(62%)4(25%)3(8%)2(4%)1(1%)
4.4
73 reviews
Love My VUE

TKincaid, 11/25/2006
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

I love my new VUE. I still can not believe how nice it drives, how great it looks, and how many features it has for the money we paid. I just don't think you can beat it. This is the first Saturn I have bought and it will not be the last.

Great automobile

k796812, 09/26/2014
37 of 39 people found this review helpful

Bought the car new in 07. Other than routine maintenance I have had almost no problems at 150,000 miles. Surprisingly fast for what it is. I average approximately 25mpg on the highway.

Still going strong

Janice Barrow, 07/01/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Bought the Vue at 3 years old with 19k miles on it. It replaced a 10-year-old 2000 SL2 that was passed on to my husband. Six years later, only preventative maintenance thus far. Getting ready for the timing belt/water pump and other 100k maintenance (a little early mileage-wise at 84k, but at 9 years of age, don't feel as though it's worth it to delay replacing this rubber component on an interference engine). Been reading a lot regarding subframe rust issues, and due to living in the "Salt Belt" I'm a little nervous about seeing it up on the lift. The Honda 3.5 L V6 is a nice engine (I keep it humming along with fully synthetic oil), and I'm hoping the transmission will fare well after changing the fluid (so far, so good).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I'm desperately in love with this car

Theodore, 03/17/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
19 of 20 people found this review helpful

No one thinks Saturns are any good, but this is the one exception thanks to the Honda parts. I bought mine used at around 56k miles, towed horses with it for a little while, then packed my life into a 12' UHaul trailer, hooked it up, and moved across the country. No problems with it, just regular maintenance now at over 100k miles. I love taking her on long road trips of 10 hours or more, and have even taken her up on tight logging roads while towing with no problems at all. I don't have AWD on mine, just the V6, but she's gotten me out of multiple sticky situations with her front wheel drive. Mountain driving is an absolute blast in this car. You can really feel her dip and grip on tight winding roads and can easily add a healthy 15 MPH to any suggested curve speed for fun driving. There's plenty of cargo space before including the fold down back seats, plenty of little storage compartments, and one nicely sized hidden compartment under the front cup holders. Visibility is fantastic for an SUV. You can cover all blind spots easily. The one downside to this car, really, is the outside noise. The doors don't have the best seal, and in really windy areas it can startle you with a huge gush. I drove 8 hours through the Washington Gorge and dealt with it pretty constantly, but the stereo volume gets loud enough to drown it out. Overall I am extremely satisfied with this car. Over the past 5 years she and I have become a singular being, and I trust her to take me anywhere and everywhere until she just can't continue anymore.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A "BULLETPROOF" HONDA ENGINE IN A LOWER PRICED SUV

OUTTHEDOORKING, 05/04/2016
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 18 people found this review helpful

<span style="font-size:10.0pt;mso-bidi-font-size:11.0pt; line-height:115%">The Saturn Vue is a great value in an suv. I strongly prefer and recommend the Honda 3.5 liter v6 version which boasts great power and legendary Honda dependability! The fit and finish on these vehicles is very good! I think they are undervalued and therefore a great buy!</span>

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
