Used 2007 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews

Bought the Vue at 3 years old with 19k miles on it. It replaced a 10-year-old 2000 SL2 that was passed on to my husband. Six years later, only preventative maintenance thus far. Getting ready for the timing belt/water pump and other 100k maintenance (a little early mileage-wise at 84k, but at 9 years of age, don't feel as though it's worth it to delay replacing this rubber component on an interference engine). Been reading a lot regarding subframe rust issues, and due to living in the "Salt Belt" I'm a little nervous about seeing it up on the lift. The Honda 3.5 L V6 is a nice engine (I keep it humming along with fully synthetic oil), and I'm hoping the transmission will fare well after changing the fluid (so far, so good).

Theodore , 03/17/2017 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)

19 of 20 people found this review helpful

No one thinks Saturns are any good, but this is the one exception thanks to the Honda parts. I bought mine used at around 56k miles, towed horses with it for a little while, then packed my life into a 12' UHaul trailer, hooked it up, and moved across the country. No problems with it, just regular maintenance now at over 100k miles. I love taking her on long road trips of 10 hours or more, and have even taken her up on tight logging roads while towing with no problems at all. I don't have AWD on mine, just the V6, but she's gotten me out of multiple sticky situations with her front wheel drive. Mountain driving is an absolute blast in this car. You can really feel her dip and grip on tight winding roads and can easily add a healthy 15 MPH to any suggested curve speed for fun driving. There's plenty of cargo space before including the fold down back seats, plenty of little storage compartments, and one nicely sized hidden compartment under the front cup holders. Visibility is fantastic for an SUV. You can cover all blind spots easily. The one downside to this car, really, is the outside noise. The doors don't have the best seal, and in really windy areas it can startle you with a huge gush. I drove 8 hours through the Washington Gorge and dealt with it pretty constantly, but the stereo volume gets loud enough to drown it out. Overall I am extremely satisfied with this car. Over the past 5 years she and I have become a singular being, and I trust her to take me anywhere and everywhere until she just can't continue anymore.