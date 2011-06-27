  1. Home
Used 2008 Saturn Sky Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sky
4.8
13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Sky is The Limit

Mike7642, 11/04/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Saturn has built one fine little roadster. It doesnt just look awesome, but handles like a true sports car. The Sky handles turns with amazing performance and powers out of them with ease. Its big wide tires stick to pavement like glue. Once in the cockpit, you cant help but smile. One drawback, there is no luggage space for a really good road trip.

Great looking car-Faulty parts

drmechem, 01/14/2010
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Love the way the car looks, turns alot of heads and gets alot of compliments.

Blue Sky

Jimmy, 11/07/2017
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Beautiful little car that our kids have used more than we. Absolutely no problems and the few recalls were addressed. To date we have been extremely lucky/happy with both of our 2008 Saturns, one SKY and one Aura. 11/7/19 Still getting compliments today on how beautiful the car is, more than eleven years after its purchase. The performance portion of your survey was rated at three stars because it was never intended to be a fast car, not with 173 horsepower. It was intended to be a pleasant little cruiser and it is exactly that.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
I am Sky high!

Moosebreath, 09/02/2017
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Wanted one since 07. Only took 10 years for things to come together. Worth the wait. An 08 with 44,500 so there were a few issues. Front tires, alignment etc. To be expected but again, well worth it. This car is so much fun to drive. I feel almost like its part of me when I drive. No turbo, just the bass but plenty fast and quick. I'm not a speedster but it is a mover and handles absolutely wonderful. Very responsive and will go where you point it, right now. Hugs the road like glue however the tires can and do break loose at a wet intersection with too much pedal in a 90° turn. Just lite in the rear. The only cons I have come up against is, being 6" and 230 a couple more inches of legroom and an inch more headroom would be nice but its not uncomfortable. The looks of the car is beyond killer. I get looks, and "Wow! What is that?" Or "Nice car" a lot. More than any other car I have owned. They only made like 35,000 Sky's so if you want fun in your driving, turn heads and have something VERY few people have (but many wish they did) and have a Permagrin, Saturn Sky, baby! This car gets 5 out of 5 with me.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome!

Diablo Winds, 08/11/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this car as my daily driver. Traded my Corvette for it so I'm down on power but still crusing in style. I'm getting around 26MPG so far. I'm only on my third tank and expect this this to improve when my spirited driving calms down.

