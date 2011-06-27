Used 2007 Saturn Sky Red Line Consumer Reviews

Stop Debating. Buy one. WiscoShibby , 05/08/2016 Red Line 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I owned one, drove it for 25,000 miles, sold it for some extra cash to put down on a house. Already looking for another one. You can go pay twice as much for an S2000 or go ahead and get an underpowered Miata but what's the point? A Sky Redline with a $300 Trifecta Tune is easily the best performance car you can get for your money. Less than 3,000lbs, near perfect 50/50 weight distribution and over 300hp/350lbs of torque (With the previously mentioned tune) will put you into C6 Corvette range while getting close to 30MPG. Not to mention cheap insurance costs, easy and inexpensive to maintain (the 2.0 turbo motor is still being thrown into most current GM models today, parts are everywhere, stop crying about Saturn being dead). The top takes literally 4 seconds to put down, I don't understand why people complain about it so much. The interior could be slightly better quality (less plastic) but it looks good and honestly, you'll have so much fun driving it you wont care. The trunk space isn't great, but if that really mattered you wouldn't be looking at a roadster right now anyway. There are luggage racks you can mount on the trunk (temporarily) for longer trips which work just fine. Honestly though, my favorite part about the car is that you rarely see them anywhere. I cant go anywhere in summer without seeing a Corvette, Miata, S2000 or a Z3 anymore but seeing another Sky is like seeing a unicorn. People always stop and ask me what I'm driving and it's extremely entertaining to watch their reaction when I told them it's a Saturn. So, in conclusion, the only realistic flaws among an extremely long list of positives are: No trunk space. And a Saturn badge. Both have very simple solutions. Now go buy one. And start picking on some Mustangs. They don't like being humiliated by Saturns (When they aren't busy running into crowds of people). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No Problemo Smitty , 01/08/2010 21 of 22 people found this review helpful I own a Honda, Jaguar, and a Saturn. I find myself driving the Saturn Sky Redline for enjoyment. It is pure fun. Of the line it is a terror! In my life I owned to many cars to list. These include a 442, 340 Dodge swinger, Turbo Buick, etc. Now at 60 years old I can compare more easily than when I was 30years old. You will not regret a Sky Redline , if you can buy one. It has features that compare to 40-50 thousand dollar cars.I bought my Redline Sky new,the dealer added a Fugita F5 Competition Cold Air Intake System, warranted for one year. I added a Borla Exhaust. This combination only skyrockets your enjoyment. I was looking at specs for other cars but keep coming back to the Red. Report Abuse

Beautiful, but much to be desired DnTnSC , 03/10/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Overall a great little car. Fun to drive, great handling, good power, and the car definitely turns heads! On the road it gets around 31 mpg, 24 to 26 in town driving. However, it does have some flaws. After owning for a year, it developed a very loud squeak in the front end (during cold weather) that Saturn can't find. It's noisy at high speed, and when you really get down on it the acceleration should be smoother. The dash developed a couple of different rattles after a year. The passenger side cup holder is a waste - it breaks if you use it (mine has been replaced 3 times). The window controls are not positioned well, and it has no room for any cargo at all. Report Abuse

My dream car agirltrucker , 07/20/2006 9 of 11 people found this review helpful After having waited over 1 year for my Sky I am very much in love with this car. Although there is some room for improvement, door locks & cup holders, I am overall pleased with this car. Report Abuse