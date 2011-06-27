  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn Sky
  4. Used 2007 Saturn Sky
  5. Used 2007 Saturn Sky Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Saturn Sky Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Sky
5(86%)4(8%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
87 reviews
Write a review
See all Skies for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,324 - $9,591
Used Sky for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...18

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Kaput goes the airbag!!!!!

Bonnie S. Barlow, 08/12/2015
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

We only drive our Sky in the summer time because we live in very cold, icy, winters. The Sky is definitely not for snow travel. It will slide in only a skift of snow and leave you stranded. We started out this season and noticed that the airbag warning came on. We only had 40,000 miles on the Sky when this occurred. We took it to the dealership after reading many bad reviews about the airbag performance particularly on that side. Imagine our disappointment when the dealer informed us that this had not been recalled as of yet. We took it to the dealership and the bill was $939.00. I talked to a friend who has the Pontiac version of this car and the same thing has happened to theirs. There has to be a flaw and/or defect in that system. There are multiple fixes on You-Tube about this. I don't see how unplugging the indicator life is a fix, some people did...but we opted to fix ours so that if we are involved in a crash the passenger has protection. I realize that Saturn is no longer is business but that shouldn't stop them from standing behind their product.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great Ride

Marion, 11/25/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is by far the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. Not only does it look unique, but is zippy and super fun to drive. It handles like a true roadster and with a smaller engine gets pretty good mileage. A real head- turner! The interior is small and definitely not made for anyone over 6' tall, but the set up puts everything right at your finger tips. Check the trip mileage, oil life and remaining miles on your gas fight on the steering wheel as well as cruise and radio controls. Climate control, just as easy. Trunk is small, but if you are creative there is a lot of room for bags and things. Top is easy to take down and put up. Good job Saturn.

Report Abuse

Love the Styling

Sky Que, 12/16/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My experience has been less than sterling. After having the car for the first 3 months, I've had the car in the shop twice, rear end replaced and brake lever keeps coming apart. Gas mileage average. Only great thing I can say about the car is service has been great. Sales and service staff have been outstanding.

Report Abuse

It's Pretty, Nothing more

findpenny, 12/25/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car has blown repeated computers, ohms regulator, the air conditioner blower replaced, the cup holder has jammed into the dash, the trunk leaks, the motor already has a 'knocking sound'. It has literally been in the shop nearly as much as in my garage. Can't get it repaired timely because they apparently don't make the parts until there is a problem. If this is a car you need to be dependent on, don't buy it. If you have the patience to work with the mechanics, go for it, its beautiful, but I'd recomend waiting until the next line comes out, my car seems to be a 'beta' test version.

Report Abuse

Loved the car, but....

wheeker, 04/09/2014
14 of 17 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2007 Saturn Sky (base) in February 2011. I loved the styling, handling, and performance so much! I just recently traded my car in for 2010 Mazda 3 though. Why would I do such a thing you ask? Well, it was a hard decision, but the idea of putting MORE money into the Sky was not what I wanted to do right now. I needed more room too. I used it as a daily driving car which was great for a while, but became annoying and a hassle when I couldn't even put a bag of cat litter in my trunk. This is a great second car. As an everyday car it becomes a hassle at times. I loved my Sky, and I miss it, especially knowing I'll never get another one, but at least I can say I owned one!

Report Abuse
12345...18
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skies for sale

Related Used 2007 Saturn Sky Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles