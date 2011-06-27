Used 2007 Saturn Sky Convertible Consumer Reviews

Kaput goes the airbag!!!!! Bonnie S. Barlow , 08/12/2015 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We only drive our Sky in the summer time because we live in very cold, icy, winters. The Sky is definitely not for snow travel. It will slide in only a skift of snow and leave you stranded. We started out this season and noticed that the airbag warning came on. We only had 40,000 miles on the Sky when this occurred. We took it to the dealership after reading many bad reviews about the airbag performance particularly on that side. Imagine our disappointment when the dealer informed us that this had not been recalled as of yet. We took it to the dealership and the bill was $939.00. I talked to a friend who has the Pontiac version of this car and the same thing has happened to theirs. There has to be a flaw and/or defect in that system. There are multiple fixes on You-Tube about this. I don't see how unplugging the indicator life is a fix, some people did...but we opted to fix ours so that if we are involved in a crash the passenger has protection. I realize that Saturn is no longer is business but that shouldn't stop them from standing behind their product. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Ride Marion , 11/25/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is by far the most fun I have had in a car in a long time. Not only does it look unique, but is zippy and super fun to drive. It handles like a true roadster and with a smaller engine gets pretty good mileage. A real head- turner! The interior is small and definitely not made for anyone over 6' tall, but the set up puts everything right at your finger tips. Check the trip mileage, oil life and remaining miles on your gas fight on the steering wheel as well as cruise and radio controls. Climate control, just as easy. Trunk is small, but if you are creative there is a lot of room for bags and things. Top is easy to take down and put up. Good job Saturn.

Love the Styling Sky Que , 12/16/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My experience has been less than sterling. After having the car for the first 3 months, I've had the car in the shop twice, rear end replaced and brake lever keeps coming apart. Gas mileage average. Only great thing I can say about the car is service has been great. Sales and service staff have been outstanding.

It's Pretty, Nothing more findpenny , 12/25/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car has blown repeated computers, ohms regulator, the air conditioner blower replaced, the cup holder has jammed into the dash, the trunk leaks, the motor already has a 'knocking sound'. It has literally been in the shop nearly as much as in my garage. Can't get it repaired timely because they apparently don't make the parts until there is a problem. If this is a car you need to be dependent on, don't buy it. If you have the patience to work with the mechanics, go for it, its beautiful, but I'd recomend waiting until the next line comes out, my car seems to be a 'beta' test version.