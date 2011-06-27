  1. Home
  2. Saturn
  3. Saturn S-Series
  4. Used 2001 Saturn S-Series
  5. Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 S-Series
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,116 - $2,554
Used S-Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

It's a Car

airvac, 04/15/2004
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

The Saturn is a transportation device, no more, no less. Mine has presented no out-of-the-ordinary problems, and so has been a good experience in that regard, but it is dishwater dull in character. Complaints? The front seats are too low, you "fall" into the car and have to climb out. Praise? It's a handy small wagon, which is a dying breed and why I selected it.

Report Abuse

Reliability

hutch, 09/09/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

As our family has grown I am researching other cars. I have spent very little to maintain this car. Probably 1,000 or less and just crossed the 100k mark (not including the oil changes). I drove this off the lot and have taken good care of it.

Report Abuse

Smokin' Savanna - My Second SW-2

D Watts, 06/02/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I enjoy driving Savanna, as she has good pick up when needed, and a smooth ride. I feel safe with dual airbags and her responsiveness. She's given me few problems. With regular servicing, anything needing correction usually surfaces. The storage area makes loading and unloading easy. Too bad wagons have been dropped from production.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S-Serieses for sale

Related Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles