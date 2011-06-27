Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
It's a Car
The Saturn is a transportation device, no more, no less. Mine has presented no out-of-the-ordinary problems, and so has been a good experience in that regard, but it is dishwater dull in character. Complaints? The front seats are too low, you "fall" into the car and have to climb out. Praise? It's a handy small wagon, which is a dying breed and why I selected it.
Reliability
As our family has grown I am researching other cars. I have spent very little to maintain this car. Probably 1,000 or less and just crossed the 100k mark (not including the oil changes). I drove this off the lot and have taken good care of it.
Smokin' Savanna - My Second SW-2
I enjoy driving Savanna, as she has good pick up when needed, and a smooth ride. I feel safe with dual airbags and her responsiveness. She's given me few problems. With regular servicing, anything needing correction usually surfaces. The storage area makes loading and unloading easy. Too bad wagons have been dropped from production.
