Used 2001 Saturn S-Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've EVER Owned! krose3622 , 02/06/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car used, with a little over 100K, for $2500 (a steal). It has been a life saver of a vehicle... we own an old Chevy pickup (1980's), a 1995 blazer, and a 2000 Pontiac Montana and this Saturn has outlived them all. All of our other vehicles have been in and out of the shop for numerous thins (transmission, blown radiator, bad head gasket) and the Saturn has always been our primary vehicle, never letting us down. It now has over 152K and has needed nothing besides routine maintenance and brakes. Reliable, GREAT gas milage, handles well in all weather conditions. My boyfriend is 6'2" and drives it to and from work daily. Seats are a uncomfortable though for long trips.

Our Best Car EVER!!! Jamie , 09/03/2015 SC1 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We purchased our 2001 Saturn SC1 in 2003 with 36K miles on it; it has since been reliable for an additional 220K+ miles with only minor repairs needed. Beyond brakes, tires, oil changes, and tune ups we have spent less than $500 on repairs over the course of 12 years. It's also great on gas (manual). Update: Car is still going strong with only minor repairs needed! Driving on regularly salted roads means that the body has reached level of rust that makes it undriveable :( Still our best purchase to date; went 315K miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

First car, and only car for a LONG time. eekochy , 04/19/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recieved my little 2001 SC2 as a birthday present nearly two years ago now. The only problems I've ever had have been the result of the first owner. For example, I just got my car out of the shop because it had been cutting out on the road. While this scared me to death, it turned out that the battery and the cables were both as old as the car (11!) and had never been replaced. Now that these parts have been replaced, it's running like a charm and I couldn't ask for better. Honestly, as with any car, the SC2 will last as long as you're willing to take care of it. My father has gone through 4 Jeeps during the life of my little car, so if the SC2 isn't a hardy car I don't know what is!

100% relaible for 15 years Elizabeth , 09/23/2016 SC2 3dr Coupe (1.9L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased my SC2 new in 2001. I have spent less than $900 on repairs in all that time - 15 years - other than on scheduled maintainance. The car has 167,000 miles on it. Yes, the suspension has become a little rough and jangley, but I live in Minnesota and the snow and salt are really rough on your car and the road, but my SC2 has NEVER once broken down or left me stranded. The car still looks good - no rust, leather seats have held up great. I am now in the market for a new car. Hope I will be this lucky again. Safety Performance Interior Comfort